World
Bang Showbiz

Trump plans to turn sexual abuse ruling into fundraising opportunity

5:57pm
Donald Trump is planning to use his sexual abuse verdict into an opportunity to raise more cash for his 2024 presidential bid.

Donald Trump is planning to use his sexual abuse verdict into an opportunity to raise more cash for his 2024 presidential bid. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Donald Trump plans to use his sexual abuse verdict as a fundraising opportunity for his 2024 presidential campaign.

The 76-year-old politician was found liable by a civil jury for sexually abusing - but not raping - writer E Jean Carroll in a New York City department store in the 1990s earlier this week, but is planning to turn the scandal to his advantage for a key showdown against Republican rival Ron DeSantis in Iowa on Saturday.

Trump was ordered to pay NZ$8 million in damages and was all found to have defamed Carroll by calling her a "con job" but Trump supporters say he plans to continue his verbal barrage towards the former Elle magazine columnist and his advisers are planning to fundraise from the lawsuit.

One Iowa Republican explained that the sexual assault verdict could actually work in the former president's favour as it makes the Democratic Party look bad.

The source said "Anything that’s been thrown at Trump is lumped into a larger effort [by Democrats] to hit Trump in the eyes of Republican voters.

“It’s like a bad Ben Stiller movie: I’m gonna break up my best friend and his girlfriend, but then they just get closer together. And it’s so terrible.”

Trump labelled Carroll as a "wack job" earlier this week as he poured scorn on the guilty verdict against him.

He told CNN "What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes, you're playing hanky panky in a dressing room?"

The former 'Apprentice' star suggested that the trial won't have any impact on his political ambitions.

Asked if the verdict would deter women from voting for him, he replied "No, I don't think so."

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Texas woman fatally shot by boyfriend after getting abortion

Texas woman fatally shot by boyfriend after getting abortion

Texas banned abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy in September 2021.

6:20am

Man who choked NYC subway rider to death freed pending trial

Man who choked NYC subway rider to death freed pending trial

Daniel Penny, 24, placed Jordan Neely, an agitated New York City subway passenger in a chokehold, killing him and sparking outrage as bystander video went viral.

Sat, May 13

Who is Linda Yaccarino? Elon Musk picks new Twitter CEO

Who is Linda Yaccarino? Elon Musk picks new Twitter CEO

Sat, May 13

Footage of huge Chicago snapping turtle goes viral

Footage of huge Chicago snapping turtle goes viral

Sat, May 13

McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl

McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl

Sat, May 13

US law banning handgun sales to under-21s ruled unconstitutional

US law banning handgun sales to under-21s ruled unconstitutional

Sat, May 13

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

9:28pm

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Woman’s struggle after ex partner shared sex video to porn site

Woman’s struggle after ex partner shared sex video to porn site

Wed, May 3

How did NZ's richest school become centre of sexual abuse cases?

IN-DEPTH

How did NZ's richest school become centre of sexual abuse cases?

June 26, 2022

Cycling NZ environment diminishes 'the mana of athletes' - report

Cycling NZ environment diminishes 'the mana of athletes' - report

May 16, 2022

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

$10m announced to clean up post-Gabrielle debris on East Coast

1:53

$10m announced to clean up post-Gabrielle debris on East Coast

34 mins ago

Five hospitalised after Rangitata River jet boat accident

Five hospitalised after Rangitata River jet boat accident

48 mins ago

Gang members flock to Palmerston North amid homicide investigation

Gang members flock to Palmerston North amid homicide investigation

5:57pm

Trump plans to turn sexual abuse ruling into fundraising opportunity

Trump plans to turn sexual abuse ruling into fundraising opportunity

5:18pm

Cyclist dies after colliding with car in Hamilton

Cyclist dies after colliding with car in Hamilton

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6