British pop star praises Kiwi artist Mitch James

British pop star Calum Scott has praised Kiwi singer-songwriter Mitch James.

The singer performed in London last night, with Scott cheering him on in the crowd.

Scott posted a video at the concert captioned: "Proud of this boy with his sold out show in London last night.

"Love ya kiddo @mitchjamesmusic".

James is currently touring the UK, before heading to Australia then home to Aotearoa for three shows.

The two pop singers have a close relationship, with James opening for Scott on his Bridges World Tour.

Last year James posted to Instagram thanking Scott for letting him be part of the tour.

Thank you for trusting me with your show and your fans. It’s such an amazing honour to be chosen to represent you, myself & my country on the world stage.

"I see clearly how incredibly kind-natured & real you are bro and it doesn’t go amiss with me or the countless people you bring joy to worldwide. Love you - my brother for life."