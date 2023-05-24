Singer jailed after being caught with 20kg of meth at Auckland Airport

An aspiring singer has today been jailed for seven years and three months after being caught attempting to smuggle nearly 20kgs of methamphetamine from the US in a suitcase at Auckland International Airport.

Auckland man Romney 'Konecs' Fukofuka, 28, was stopped by Customs staff at the airport with 19.4kgs of the Class A drug in a carry-on suitcase in May 2020.

The amount had a street value of around NZ$7.8 million and NZ$11.6 million, and could have produced nearly 1 million doses of the drug to be smoked, the National Drug Intelligence Bureau estimates.

The seizure has prevented up to $21.5 million of potential social harm, the New Zealand Customs Service said.

Fukofuka's arrest comes after Customs launched Operation Santana in April 2020, which uncovered evidence including encrypted phone messaging, swipe card data, and CCTV footage linking his involvement as the "key organiser" with four ‘trusted insider’ baggage handlers who were meant to take the bag.

Six Air New Zealand baggage handlers were arrested in 2021 for allegedly smuggling drugs between Los Angeles and Auckland.

Unchecked items were allegedly placed in the cargo holds of aircraft flying to Auckland before being removed from the aircraft, where the alleged offenders would bypass security and and take the drugs out of the airport, police said at the time.

“Customs is well-aware of ongoing efforts by organised crime groups to tempt, bribe or even coerce people working at border entry points and in New Zealand’s supply chain. These criminals aren’t interested in the people they exploit, only the profits they can make from targeting our communities,” Customs investigations manager Cam Moore said.

“Our message is clear – Don’t do it. Organised criminal groups don’t care about what happens to you or your families - it’s not worth the risk or repercussions.”

The evidence gained from the operation also contributed to Operation Selena, which saw at least 25 people arrested, including baggage handlers.

Millions of dollars in assets were also seized in Operation Selena, including two Auckland properties, a number of vehicles, and large sums of cash.