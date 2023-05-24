New Zealand
1News

Manslaughter charge laid over Manukau Harbour boat tragedy

2:54pm
Gemma Ferregel.

Gemma Ferregel. (Source: Supplied)

A manslaughter charge has been laid over last year's Manukau Harbour boating tragedy which saw a woman die and her son left missing at sea.

Gemma Ferregel died after the boat capsized and her 10-year-old son Ryder remains missing at sea.

The tragedy happened on the night of November 6, 2022 in the harbour near Clarks Beach.

"Today, police have arrested and charged a 62-year-old man with manslaughter," Inspector Joe Hunter, Area Commander, Counties Manukau South said.

"He is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today."

Background

A group of five were on board the boat near Clarks Beach when reports came in about 7pm that night that the group were in trouble.

Two people from the group made it to shore and were taken to Middlemore Hospital, but three others were still in the water.

The police Eagle helicopter began a search and rescue near the overturned boat.

One person was found alive in the water and a member of the helicopter rescue crew entered the sea to provide help.

Coastguard then transported the person to Clarks Beach where an ambulance was waiting to provide medical attention.

They were then taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Gemma Ferregel's body was recovered and her 10-year-old son Ryder remains missing at sea.

