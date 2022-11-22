Manukau boat tragedy: Police suspend search for 10-year-old

Police today announced the search for 10-year-old Ryder Ferregel has been suspended, after he went missing in a Manukau Harbour boat tragedy earlier this month.

Five people were onboard, with one confirmed dead and three others rescued. (Source: 1News)

A group of five were on board a boat near Clarks Beach on November 6 when reports came in around 7pm that the group were in trouble.

Gemma Ferregel, 39, died and her 10-year-old son, Ryder Ferregel is still missing after the boat capsized.

Gemma Ferregel. (Source: Supplied)

Police announced the search suspension in a statement.

"The operation has been underway for more than two weeks to locate Ryder since the boat he was on capsized near Clarks Beach on November 6 2022.

"This has involved extensive searching with support from search and rescue, volunteers, coastguard and the police eagle helicopter.

"Despite these efforts we have not been able to locate Ryder."

The family of Ryder have raised more than $80,000 via a Givealittle page to keep the search alive.