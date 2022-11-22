Manukau boat tragedy: Police suspend search for 10-year-old

Source: 1News

Police today announced the search for 10-year-old Ryder Ferregel has been suspended, after he went missing in a Manukau Harbour boat tragedy earlier this month.

Five people were onboard, with one confirmed dead and three others rescued.

Five people were onboard, with one confirmed dead and three others rescued. (Source: 1News)

A group of five were on board a boat near Clarks Beach on November 6 when reports came in around 7pm that the group were in trouble.

Gemma Ferregel, 39, died and her 10-year-old son, Ryder Ferregel is still missing after the boat capsized.

Gemma Ferregel.

Gemma Ferregel. (Source: Supplied)

Police announced the search suspension in a statement.

Read More

"The operation has been underway for more than two weeks to locate Ryder since the boat he was on capsized near Clarks Beach on November 6 2022.

"This has involved extensive searching with support from search and rescue, volunteers, coastguard and the police eagle helicopter.

"Despite these efforts we have not been able to locate Ryder."

The family of Ryder have raised more than $80,000 via a Givealittle page to keep the search alive.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

The Chase star The Beast shows off 63kg weight loss

2

Manukau boat tragedy: Police suspend search for 10-year-old

3

Watch: Huge tree topples on car in Hamilton with driver inside

4

Possible tornadoes as jet stream clash fuels more stormy weather

5

Lesley Elliott, domestic violence campaigner, dies

6

Govt's healthy homes deadline extension met with cross-party criticism

Latest Stories

Kiwi drummer jams with The Killers in 'out-of-body experience'

Tip Top pulls Popsicle 'selfie with a stranger' message amid concerns

Horse trainer Ray Green in hospital after being kicked by filly

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Wellington man sought by armed police arrested

Related Stories

Watch: Huge tree topples on car in Hamilton with driver inside

Man charged over daylight sexual assault in Auckland reserve

Two dead after two-vehicle crash near New Plymouth

7 injured after wrong-way crash near Auckland's Waterview Tunnel