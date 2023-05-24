World
1News

4 accused of killing Indigenous schoolboy plead not guilty

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
3:22pm

The four people accused of murdering indigenous schoolboy Cassius Turvey have pleaded not guilty.

Jack Brearley, 22, Aleesha Gilmore, 21, Mitchell Colin Forth, 25 and Brodie Lee Palmer, 28, are accused of attacking the 15-year-old in Perth in October last year.

It's alleged he was beaten in the head with a metal pole, and that racist slurs were shouted at him while being chased down.

Cassius was initially discharged from hospital but returned a short time after suffering seizures.

A mourner holds a picture of murdered teenager Cassius Turvey during a candlelight vigil in his honour.

A mourner holds a picture of murdered teenager Cassius Turvey during a candlelight vigil in his honour. (Source: Getty)

He died after being placed into an induced coma on October 23.

Today, the murder accused appeared in court, and all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They’ll be remanded in custody and will now face trial in Western Australia’s Supreme Court.

The death of Cassius triggered significant outcry in Australia, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the time saying it was “clearly” racially motivated.

"Indigenous people are more likely to suffer violence in this country than non-Indigenous people," he said.

"We need to acknowledge that, we need to do much better."

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Aussie spy boss warns neo-Nazi recruitment efforts on the rise

Aussie spy boss warns neo-Nazi recruitment efforts on the rise

There have been multiple neo-Nazi demonstrations in public places over the past few years in Australia.

1:31pm

Trump appears virtually in court, criminal trial set for 2024

Trump appears virtually in court, criminal trial set for 2024

The former president said little during the hearing in the hush money case, but lashed out afterwards on social media.

12:57pm

1:37

Timeline in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Timeline in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

12:27pm

7:55

Alleged drunk driver charged with killing bride seeks bail

Alleged drunk driver charged with killing bride seeks bail

8:59am

Rolf Harris' downfall: From beloved entertainer to sex offender

Rolf Harris' downfall: From beloved entertainer to sex offender

8:27am

0:19

2yo shot in head by stray bullet at US day care centre

2yo shot in head by stray bullet at US day care centre

5:43am

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Person critically injured at Auckland's Half Moon Bay wharf

Person critically injured at Auckland's Half Moon Bay wharf

3 mins ago

Man charged with manslaughter claims he's not subject to NZ laws

Man charged with manslaughter claims he's not subject to NZ laws

19 mins ago

Homeowners feeling pain as OCR cranks up - National

Homeowners feeling pain as OCR cranks up - National

20 mins ago

Police pay tribute to well-known officer who died while hunting

Police pay tribute to well-known officer who died while hunting

32 mins ago

Black Ferns great Dr Farah Palmer officially receives damehood

Black Ferns great Dr Farah Palmer officially receives damehood

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6