4 accused of killing Indigenous schoolboy plead not guilty

The four people accused of murdering indigenous schoolboy Cassius Turvey have pleaded not guilty.

Jack Brearley, 22, Aleesha Gilmore, 21, Mitchell Colin Forth, 25 and Brodie Lee Palmer, 28, are accused of attacking the 15-year-old in Perth in October last year.

It's alleged he was beaten in the head with a metal pole, and that racist slurs were shouted at him while being chased down.

Cassius was initially discharged from hospital but returned a short time after suffering seizures.

A mourner holds a picture of murdered teenager Cassius Turvey during a candlelight vigil in his honour. (Source: Getty)

He died after being placed into an induced coma on October 23.

Today, the murder accused appeared in court, and all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They’ll be remanded in custody and will now face trial in Western Australia’s Supreme Court.

The death of Cassius triggered significant outcry in Australia, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the time saying it was “clearly” racially motivated.

"Indigenous people are more likely to suffer violence in this country than non-Indigenous people," he said.

"We need to acknowledge that, we need to do much better."