'The violence has to stop' - mum of indigenous boy allegedly beaten to death

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

The mother of Indigenous teenager Cassius Turvey has pleaded for change at a rally in Perth.

Thousands gathered across Australia overnight to pay their respects in the wake of a brutal killing that has shed fresh light on the country's problem with racism.

Cassius, 15, was reportedly walking along Lloyd St about 4.30pm on October 13 when a group of strangers got out of a car and accused him of smashing windows.

It's alleged he was beaten in the head with a metal pole.

Cassius was initially discharged from hospital but returned a short time after suffering seizures.

Read More

He died after being placed into an induced coma on October 23.

Police have charged a 21-year-old, Jack Brearley, with murder, and he is due back in court on November 9.

Friends of Cassius have said Brearley shouted racist slurs as he chased them down.

Speaking last night, Mechelle Turvey told journalists that "the violence has to stop, it really does, because it's not just about Cassius".

However, she also warned the crowds to keep a cool head.

"I get angry too, it's how you govern your anger," she warned.

"We can't avoid being emotional, but geez we can't promote reconciliation and look on white people in a negative way."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has weighed in on the tragedy, saying it was "clearly" racially motivated.

Speaking on The Project last night, he said Australia needed to make significant progress.

"Indigenous people are more likely to suffer violence in this country than non-Indigenous people," he said.

"We need to ackowledge that, we need to do much better."

