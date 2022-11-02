Watch: Powerful haka for Indigenous boy allegedly beaten to death

There have been emotional scenes in Perth overnight, as members of the Māori community performed a stirring haka.

Video shows a group of around 20 people paying tribute.

The powerful haka was given at a candlelight vigil for Cassius Turvey, a 15-year-old who was fatally injured when walking home from school in Perth.

Cassius was reportedly walking along Lloyd Street at around 4.30pm on October 13, when a group of strangers got out of a car and accused him of smashing windows.

It’s alleged he was beaten in the head with a metal pole.

Cassius was initially discharged from hospital but returned a short time after suffering seizures.

He died after being placed into an induced coma on October 23.

Police have charged a 21-year-old Jack Brearley with murder, and he is due back in court on November 9.

Friends of Cassius have said he shouted racist slurs as he chased them down.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Indigenous community in Australia, with many tribute events and vigils to be held in the next 24-hours.

Speaking at last night’s vigil at Midlands Oval in Perth yesterday, Cassius' mother Mechelle﻿ said there would be rallies across Australia, New Zealand, and the US.

"We know racism exists, but do not use my son's tragedy as a platform to blow your trumpets," she said.