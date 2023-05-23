New Zealand
Jury considering verdict in Connor Whitehead murder trial

By Donna-Marie Lever, 1News Reporter
27 mins ago
Two men are charged with shooting teenager Connor Whitehead.

Two men are charged with shooting teenager Connor Whitehead. (Source: 1News)

The jury has retired to consider its verdict in the high court trial of two men accused of murdering a Christchurch teenager.

The Crown case centres around Joshua Smith firing the shot that killed 16-year-old Connor Whitehead, at a party in 2021.

Daniel Sparks is also charged with his murder, after firing a gun into the air, but the Crown says they acted together with intent.

The jury will consider evidence presented over the past two weeks, as the trial enters its 12th day.

Judge Melanie Harland addressed jurors throughout this morning and early afternoon, with a summary of the case and legal direction to help them reach verdicts.

The judge told jurors to put all emotion and feelings of sympathy and prejudice to one side.

Neither accused chose to give evidence, with defence lawyers saying the case lies solely with the Crown to prove it beyond reasonable doubt.

Connor Whitehead’s family have been in court in the public gallery throughout the trial.

