New Zealand
1News

Teen describes sheltering as gunshots fired at Christchurch party

By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
35 mins ago
Connor Whitehead.

Connor Whitehead. (Source: Supplied)

A teenager who attended a Christchurch birthday party that turned deadly didn't think the gun that killed Connor Whitehead was loaded.

Whitehead, 16, was gunned down at the Heaphy Place property on November 5, 2021.

Daniel Sparks and Joshua Smith are charged with murdering Whitehead and have both pleaded not guilty.

A person, with name suppression, who was at the party is giving evidence at the High Court trial in Christchurch.

They said they went with friends, and although they did not know whose birthday it was, they thought it would be a good chance to catch up with mates from primary and intermediate.

Whitehead was a “pretty good mate” and the pair talked when they arrived.

There was a fight outside, which is “just what happens at every party, to be honest”, and people went to see what was happening.

Soon after two men pulled up in a car, and one of the men was waving around a shotgun, the court heard.

“I was a bit cautious at first … I didn’t think it was loaded … I thought they just tried to scare us.”

They said they could tell one of the men was angry, and a partygoer was heard yelling “shoot me, shoot me”.

There was the sound of a gunshot and the witness said they hid behind a tree with others, before a second gun went off.

“Definitely wasn’t ready for that to happen.

“I heard someone yell out ‘Connor’s dead’ … people thought he was having a seizure but he wasn’t moving … it was a pretty scary thing to see.”

The two men then fled the scene.

The Crown alleges Sparks and Smith received a call for help from Sparks' son, and the pair arrived with loaded firearms, including a Stevens shotgun and a Mossberg shotgun.

Earlier in the trial, the mother hosting the birthday party said it turned aggressive when a group of uninvited guests, including gang members, showed up.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Angela Blackmoore cold case murder trial abandoned

Angela Blackmoore cold case murder trial abandoned

The cold case killing of Blackmoore saw the young woman stabbed with a knife and bludgeoned with a bat 39 times.

2:43pm

Vector fined almost $1.2 million for excessive power outages

Vector fined almost $1.2 million for excessive power outages

It is the third time a lines company has been fined for breaching quality standards, and the second for the Auckland company.

2:03pm

3 inmates among 9 charged in 'sophisticated' Hawke's Bay drug ring

3 inmates among 9 charged in 'sophisticated' Hawke's Bay drug ring

6:57pm

Unexplained Rotorua death identified as Wellington student

Unexplained Rotorua death identified as Wellington student

Tue, May 9

Covid-19 text scam: What you need to know

Covid-19 text scam: What you need to know

Tue, May 9

Robbers try and hit Dunedin officer with stolen car - police

Robbers try and hit Dunedin officer with stolen car - police

Mon, May 8

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

September 20, 2022

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

June 10, 2022

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Family cat swims to safety as blocked drain floods East Auckland street

1:12

Family cat swims to safety as blocked drain floods East Auckland street

35 mins ago

Teen describes sheltering as gunshots fired at Christchurch party

Teen describes sheltering as gunshots fired at Christchurch party

47 mins ago

Boult 'strong likelihood' to play for Black Caps at World Cup

Boult 'strong likelihood' to play for Black Caps at World Cup

3:55pm

Size of group in Abbey Caves 'difficult' to manage - caving expert

1:09

Size of group in Abbey Caves 'difficult' to manage - caving expert

3:54pm

'Lazy dog-whistling racism': Greens on Nats' announcement

'Lazy dog-whistling racism': Greens on Nats' announcement

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6