Auckland's Stardome in 'shock' after copper stolen off telescope

Auckland's Stardome Observatory and Planetarium is in "shock" after copper was stolen off a telescope which was installed there more than 50 years ago.

The Stardome posted images of the telescope to its Facebook page detailing the robbery.

"We're a little in shock over here at Stardome after our beautiful telescope dome had a significant amount of the copper stolen in the early hours of Monday morning. A very upsetting incident for all of us and the many volunteers that have lovingly cared for it over the years," the post reads.

"The telescope was installed in 1967 thanks to a generous donation by Edith Winstone Blackwell, for whom the telescope is named. We estimate that more than a million people have experienced the wonders of the skies through the telescope in the 56 years it has sat on Maungakiekie. It was even used to track the Apollo craft during the 1969 Moon mission.

"While the Zeiss will be inoperable until we can carry out repairs, we are still on track with our plans to reopen on June 19."

Police issued a statement this afternoon asking for the public's help to track down those responsible for the "deplorable" theft.

According to police, the thieves climbed scaffolding which is in place to let roofers who are currently making repairs gain access.

They then pulled the copper off the telescope, rolled it into balls and tossed it off the scaffolding.

"Stealing copper from one of Auckland's icons is deplorable," Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, Area Prevention Manager Auckland City East, said.

"If anyone has unwillingly purchased copper and you are unaware of where it has come from please come forward. We want to reassure the community that those responsible will be held to account."

Stardome chief executive Victoria Travers said more than half the copper has been stripped off.

The observatory said it has notified scrap metal businesses to keep an eye out.