Armed police were called to a robbery in Christchurch last night as a "precaution", police say.

The incident took place at Cranford Alehouse in St Albans, 1News understands.

Officers were making inquiries on Cranford St last night, a police spokesperson said.

"A robbery was reported at a commercial premises on Cranford St just after 9pm. No one was injured," they said.

"Some police were armed as a precaution and were in the area making inquiries."