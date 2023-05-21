New Zealand
1News

Watch: Impressive sea 'foamnado' whipped up by winds near Piha

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
8:34am

An Auckland photographer captured an impressive sight he dubbed a sea "foamnado" at a beach on Auckland's west coast yesterday.

Matthew Davison was just south of Piha, near Taitomo Island, about 3pm when he spotted swirling winds whipping up large swathes of sea foam.

"I had never seen anything like it," he told 1News.

"I guess many things had to come together all at once... tide, wind and foam - plenty of it."

He said there were "a couple of others" also at the beach taking it all in.

Davison posted his footage to the NZ Stormchasers Facebook group with the caption: "Ever seen a foamnado?"

Others in the group gave their thoughts on the tornado-like swirls of sea foam.

"This is how I imagine it would be walking through the middle of the soaping spray at a car wash," one person wrote.

"I have never seen anything like this before, it is amazing," said another.

The phenomena came as severe gales and big swells hit much of the North Island's west coast on Saturday due to what MetService labelled a "deep low".

According to NIWA, wind gusts up to 111km/h were recorded in Auckland's Manukau Heads, with the Harbour Bridge closing for a time due to the gales.

Auckland's strong wind watch expired this morning at 3am as the low moves east away from the country.

New ZealandWeather NewsAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Person injured attempting to flee police in West Auckland

Person injured attempting to flee police in West Auckland

The incident began about 10pm last night, when police spotted "a vehicle of interest" on Henderson Valley Rd.

4 mins ago

Police 'speaking with' 5 teens after Auckland ram-raid

Police 'speaking with' 5 teens after Auckland ram-raid

"At 12.48am a stolen vehicle was used to gain entry into a liquor store" in Takanini, police said this morning.

29 mins ago

SH1 and SH3 closed by slips, flooding in Central District

SH1 and SH3 closed by slips, flooding in Central District

8:12am

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on Southern Motorway

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on Southern Motorway

7:20am

Deep low bringing gales for North Island, warnings issued

Deep low bringing gales for North Island, warnings issued

7:00pm

1:36

Watch: Smash and grab robbers strike at busy Auckland mall

Watch: Smash and grab robbers strike at busy Auckland mall

4:45pm

0:26

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Person injured attempting to flee police in West Auckland

Person injured attempting to flee police in West Auckland

29 mins ago

Police 'speaking with' 5 teens after Auckland ram-raid

Police 'speaking with' 5 teens after Auckland ram-raid

42 mins ago

British novelist Martin Amis dies aged 73

British novelist Martin Amis dies aged 73

8:34am

Watch: Impressive sea 'foamnado' whipped up by winds near Piha

0:52

Watch: Impressive sea 'foamnado' whipped up by winds near Piha

8:12am

SH1 and SH3 closed by slips, flooding in Central District

SH1 and SH3 closed by slips, flooding in Central District

7:49am

Wagner boss claims control of Bakhmut but Ukraine says fighting continues

Wagner boss claims control of Bakhmut but Ukraine says fighting continues
1
2
3
4
5
6