New Zealand
1News

Volunteers rebuilding hundreds of kilometres of Hawke's Bay fences

By Henry McMullan, Hawke's Bay Reporter
30 mins ago

A volunteer drive to help get Hawke's Bay's fences up again has been in action this week, but some farmers say the Government could also be doing more to help.

Farmers trying to rebuild in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle have a mountain of a task - from cleaning up their land to rebuilding sheds, ripping out crops, and kilometres of fencing.

Farms across Hawke’s Bay have been getting some much-needed fencing replaced this week by a group of around 30 volunteers.

Fencing Contractors Association NZ Phil Cornelius said the fencing need in the region is huge.

“I can say quite easily it's going to be hundreds of kilometres of fencing and I mean hundreds and if you put that into a seven-wire fence and there's a kilometre in one fence times seven that's seven thousand metres of wire that's got to go up, never mind all the posts that have to go up.

“We have been building around two kilometres worth of new fences a day, every pair of hands help and we encourage others to come lend a hand too,” Cornelius said.

Central Hawke’s Bay farmer Anna Lee said farms are at a total standstill.

“Without a fence on farm, you can’t do anything, we need a fence to keep stock in, we haven't got a single paddock that's fenced up, all our stock is at the neighbours.

“It has been amazing having all the volunteer help, puts a smile back on our face, it just makes you feel so good, really grateful for all the volunteer help because we haven't had it from anywhere else, the power to be at the top, we feel like we have been forgotten,” Lee said.

While the help is appreciated industry leaders in the cyclone-damaged region want to see more from officials.

Hawke’s Bay fencing contractor Shane Tilson said he is fully booked for the next year.

“Huge amounts can be done to help, local and central government need to stop dicking around, the talk fest is over, we have to get on farm and get things done now.

“We know there's funding out there but the jumping through hoops to get things going is frustrating, up and running, really starting to get pissed off because we can’t help enough people,” Tilson said.

New ZealandHawke's BayFarmingNatural Disasters

SHARE ME

More Stories

Warriors tickets offered for late Census completion in Hawke's Bay

Warriors tickets offered for late Census completion in Hawke's Bay

A similar promotion for the Warriors' Auckland home game in April resulted in around 2,000 more Census forms being completed.

5:37pm

NZ firefighters heading to Canada to combat wildfires

NZ firefighters heading to Canada to combat wildfires

25 Kiwis will join a 200-strong Australian contingent to support firefighting operations in Alberta province.

Sat, May 20

No tsunami threat to NZ after new 7.1 Pacific quake - Civil Defence

No tsunami threat to NZ after new 7.1 Pacific quake - Civil Defence

Sat, May 20

How West Coast internet cables are shaking up earthquake research

How West Coast internet cables are shaking up earthquake research

Sat, May 20

4:17

Tsunami warning cancelled after 7.7 Pacific quake

Tsunami warning cancelled after 7.7 Pacific quake

Fri, May 19

0:59

'Completely inadequate training' sees meatworker suffer 'awful' injury

'Completely inadequate training' sees meatworker suffer 'awful' injury

Fri, May 19

Latest

Popular

30 mins ago

Volunteers rebuilding hundreds of kilometres of Hawke's Bay fences

2:30

Volunteers rebuilding hundreds of kilometres of Hawke's Bay fences

7:00pm

Sold for sex: 15-year-old exploited in Aotearoa speaks out

Sold for sex: 15-year-old exploited in Aotearoa speaks out

6:32pm

Students pushing for free fares as Budget excludes over-25s

Students pushing for free fares as Budget excludes over-25s

6:05pm

Body found in floating Bunnings cabinet in rural NSW creek

Body found in floating Bunnings cabinet in rural NSW creek

5:37pm

Warriors tickets offered for late Census completion in Hawke's Bay

Warriors tickets offered for late Census completion in Hawke's Bay

5:12pm

Govt's NZ Steel deal welcomed by climate activists

3:16

Govt's NZ Steel deal welcomed by climate activists
1
2
3
4
5
6