Evacuations as SH1 and SH3 closed by slips, flooding in Central District

8:12am
Flooding on Turoa Rd in Whanganui about 3am.

Flooding on Turoa Rd in Whanganui about 3am. (Source: Whanganui District Council / Facebook)

The effects of heavy rain have closed roads in the Manawatū-Whanganui region, and led to evacuations in the Rangitikei district.

"Motorists in Central District are asked to delay travel if possible," police said in a statement this morning. "Flooding and slips have been reported on a number of roads, and State Highway 3 is closed between Warrengate Road and Whanganui.

"State Highway 1 at Mangaweka has also been blocked by a slip. Motorists should expect significant delays."

In a later statement, police added that they are responding to multiple weather-related callouts, including "several minor crashes".

"Motorists are warned to drive to the conditions, especially in areas vulnerable to slips and surface flooding."

And Rangitikei District Council said on Facebook this morning that "some" houses had been evacuated.

"Our main concern at this stage is the Tutaenui stream and Turakina River," the post read.

"We have had to evacuate some people from their homes, including the Wellington Road, Marton flats.

"Some houses along the Tutaenui Stream have been evacuated.

"We have activated the welfare centre for anyone that has been evacuated."

The council also urged people to avoid "rubber necking".

"Please DO NOT drive around the district unless absolutely necessary and DO NOT remove any traffic cones."

It comes after severe weather around the country yesterday and into this morning.

All MetService severe weather warnings and watches that were in place yesterday and overnight are no longer in force.

However, much of the country still faces wet weather today, with rainfall forecast across Aotearoa.

