New Zealand
1News

Strong winds forecast for the weekend, power outages possible

8:25am

Rain around the country is set to ease this morning, but more bad weather is forecast for the weekend.

NIWA principal scientist Chris Brandolino told Breakfast the weather should clear by 9am before worsening later today and into tomorrow.

"By 6am tomorrow morning, the low is going to move right across Taranaki across the central part of the country. That'll bring more showers, thundery showers, even heavier downpours and also some showers for the upper South Island.

"But it's the wind we have to be mindful of for tomorrow, so today's a bit of a lull."

He said Waikato and Auckland should expect large gusts from tomorrow lunchtime till about midnight.

"Those wind gusts could approach 100km/h so there could be some fairly widespread impacts, especially with the wet ground."

"Tomorrow, be very mindful, if you tend to lose power or get a little wind damage when the wind gets strong and gusty, tomorrow might be a day with heightened awareness."

He said people should expect trees to come down and for there to be power outages.

"Either way you slice it, it will be a very windy day tomorrow across much of the North Island."

Next week

Brandolino said strong winds can also be expected for much of the country next week.

He said Monday and Tuesday will be the worst, with the weather easing in the second half of the week.

"Late Monday into early Tuesday is another opportunity for some really strong wind gusts across the upper half of the North Island."

While it is set to clear, more wild weather could be on the way next weekend, setting in on Friday.

"So it's a very active weather pattern over the next week or so, we're going to see a lot of wind over the next probably several days."

New ZealandWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Heavy rain, strong winds set to strike all of NZ tomorrow

Heavy rain, strong winds set to strike all of NZ tomorrow

It comes as a new graph is released by MetService showing the record levels of rainfall measured this year.

Wed, May 17

Nelson Council wants Govt help to pay for storm damage

Nelson Council wants Govt help to pay for storm damage

The region was battered by a storm last year that left 33 properties damaged, which will cost an average $1 million to fix.

Mon, May 15

2:20

Subtropical low could bring heavy rain, severe gales this week

Subtropical low could bring heavy rain, severe gales this week

Mon, May 15

0:42

Two waterspouts filmed swirling off Foxton Beach

Two waterspouts filmed swirling off Foxton Beach

Mon, May 15

0:42

Student who died in Abbey Caves to have funeral on Sunday

Student who died in Abbey Caves to have funeral on Sunday

Fri, May 12

Westport residents frustrated after Govt partially funds flooding plan

Westport residents frustrated after Govt partially funds flooding plan

Fri, May 12

2:32

Latest

Popular

34 mins ago

Budget 2023 about 'balance' and 'easing pressure' - Robertson

9:37

Budget 2023 about 'balance' and 'easing pressure' - Robertson

34 mins ago

All Black Brad Weber heading to Europe

All Black Brad Weber heading to Europe

9:08am

Woman, 60, charged with murder after body found at Dunedin home

Woman, 60, charged with murder after body found at Dunedin home

9:01am

BREAKING

2 men arrested after teen girl shot in Auckland road rage incident

2 men arrested after teen girl shot in Auckland road rage incident

8:25am

Strong winds forecast for the weekend, power outages possible

4:56

Strong winds forecast for the weekend, power outages possible

7:59am

Judge rejects Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend's attempt to throw out NDA

Judge rejects Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend's attempt to throw out NDA
1
2
3
4
5
6