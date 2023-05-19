New Zealand
Five metre waves off North Island coast as gales close in

46 mins ago
Large waves in storm at sea, file image. (Source: istock.com)

Five metre waves have been measured off the North Island's western coast as the latest low moves in.

MetService warns there are "larger waves" to come over the next couple of days.

"Very large waves are expected to affect the western North Island coastline this weekend," the forecaster said.

"Five metre waves have been observed already today, with larger waves to come."

A MetService spokesperson said, while the largest swells will be located offshore, it's best to avoid taking a dip on west coast beaches this weekend where things "will be very rough".

"It's a good time to stay inside with a cup of tea," they added.

NIWA principal scientist Chris Brandolino told Breakfast this morning that after a brief respite, the weather will worsen for many from tonight into tomorrow.

"By 6am tomorrow morning, the low is going to move right across Taranaki across the central part of the country. That'll bring more showers, thundery showers, even heavier downpours and also some showers for the upper South Island," he said.

"But it's the wind we have to be mindful of for tomorrow, so today's a bit of a lull."

He said Waikato and Auckland should expect large gusts from tomorrow lunchtime till about midnight.

"Those wind gusts could approach 100km/h so there could be some fairly widespread impacts, especially with the wet ground.

"Tomorrow, be very mindful, if you tend to lose power or get a little wind damage when the wind gets strong and gusty, tomorrow might be a day with heightened awareness."

He said people should expect trees to come down and for there to be power outages.

"Either way you slice it, it will be a very windy day tomorrow across much of the North Island."

