Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Rihanna poses topless in sizzling maternity shoot

4:12pm
In “honour” of her first pregnancy, Rihanna posed for a topless maternity shoot she called “Rub on ya t******”.

In “honour” of her first pregnancy, Rihanna posed for a topless maternity shoot she called “Rub on ya t******”. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Rihanna has posed for a topless maternity shoot she called “Rub on ya t******.”

The heavily pregnant Umbrella singer, who is expecting her second child any day with her rapper partner A$AP Rocky, 34, after they had their son RZA Athelston Mayers on 13 May last year, shared seven professionally taken shots on her Instagram, in which she covered her chest while wearing nothing but a thong bikini bottom, jewellery and a pair of heels.

She said on her @badgalriri account about the images, taken when she was pregnant with RZA: “Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya t******.’ In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued”.

Rihanna and A$AP kept their boy’s moniker secret for nearly a year before revealing this month it was a tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan leader.

A$AP said on Instagram in a post on Friday that marked his son’s first birthday: “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA”.

The Sundress rapper – born Rakim Athelaston Mayers – also shared a carousel of images of his life with Rihanna and their son, including a snap of the pregnant singer kissing his cheek while their son smiled at the camera.

Rihanna recently hinted she and A$AP were about to be married by tweeting “shout outz 2 the bridal party… here come de bride #idoKARL#METgala2023”.

The pair started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.

Their boy’s name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 53, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP’s middle name.

EntertainmentNorth AmericaMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Jeremy Renner jogs for first time since snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner jogs for first time since snowplough accident

The 52-year-old actor broke more than 30 bones and suffered a punctured lung when he was run over by his snowcat in January.

22 mins ago

The Smiths' bassist Andy Rourke dies age 59

The Smiths' bassist Andy Rourke dies age 59

The news was announced by bandmate Johnny Marr.

8:14pm

Taylor Lautner 'praying' for John Mayer over Taylor Swift album plans

Taylor Lautner 'praying' for John Mayer over Taylor Swift album plans

Wed, May 17

Katy Perry loves memes of her struggle to find coronation seat

Katy Perry loves memes of her struggle to find coronation seat

Tue, May 16

Lionel Richie reveals King Charles is a 'secret comedian'

Lionel Richie reveals King Charles is a 'secret comedian'

Tue, May 16

Taylor Swift comes to aid of fan being harassed during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift comes to aid of fan being harassed during Eras Tour

Mon, May 15

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

Jeremy Renner jogs for first time since snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner jogs for first time since snowplough accident

44 mins ago

Watch: Smash and grab robbers strike at busy Auckland mall

0:26

Watch: Smash and grab robbers strike at busy Auckland mall

55 mins ago

NZ firefighters heading to Canada to combat wildfires

NZ firefighters heading to Canada to combat wildfires

4:14pm

Heat win fiery playoff game against Celtics for 2-0 series lead

Heat win fiery playoff game against Celtics for 2-0 series lead

4:12pm

Rihanna poses topless in sizzling maternity shoot

Rihanna poses topless in sizzling maternity shoot

3:49pm

Fifth body recovered from Loafers Lodge after fire

Fifth body recovered from Loafers Lodge after fire
1
2
3
4
5
6