No tsunami threat to NZ after new 7.1 Pacific quake - Civil Defence

2:21pm
Location of the earthquake.

Location of the earthquake. (Source: Supplied)

Civil Defence say there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand after another powerful earthquake near New Caledonia struck this afternoon.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was a 7.1 magnitude at a depth of 36km. It struck at 1.51pm.

A 6.5 magnitude aftershock also struck at 2.09pm, at a depth of 28km.

Civil Defence issued an advisory at 2.40pm saying the earthquake was unlikely to have caused a tsunami that would affect New Zealand.

Yesterday's quake was a 7.7 and struck just before 3pm. The quake struck at a depth of 37.7km.

There were reports of minor flooding in Ahipara as a result. FENZ said there was flooding across the road as large swells hit the shore.

