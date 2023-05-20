No tsunami threat to NZ after new 7.1 Pacific quake - Civil Defence

Civil Defence say there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand after another powerful earthquake near New Caledonia struck this afternoon.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was a 7.1 magnitude at a depth of 36km. It struck at 1.51pm.

A 6.5 magnitude aftershock also struck at 2.09pm, at a depth of 28km.

Civil Defence issued an advisory at 2.40pm saying the earthquake was unlikely to have caused a tsunami that would affect New Zealand.

Yesterday's quake was a 7.7 and struck just before 3pm. The quake struck at a depth of 37.7km.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were reports of minor flooding in Ahipara as a result. FENZ said there was flooding across the road as large swells hit the shore.