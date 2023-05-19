Tsunami warning cancelled after 7.7 Pacific quake

Civil Defence has cancelled a tsunami warning in place for coastlines around the country.

It comes after earlier warnings of a threat of "tsunami activity" that would impact New Zealand after a large earthquake struck off New Caledonia on Friday afternoon.

The 7.7 magnitude quake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands just before 3pm according to USGS. The quake struck at a depth of 37.7km.

Civil Defence's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) issued a tsunami threat scenario for New Zealand.

Location of 7.7 magnitude earthquake in centre of red circles. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

There were reports of minor flooding in Ahipara as a result. FENZ said there was flooding across the road as large swells hit the shore.

Tsunami activity "significantly abated" by the evening according to Civil Defence. However, people were advised that some strong and unusual currents may still continue overnight, and caution was been urged in affected beach and marine areas.

Tsunami activity threat for NZ. (Source: Supplied)

There were several aftershocks around the 5 magnitude range southeast of the Loyalty Islands after the big shake.