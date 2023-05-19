All Black Brad Weber heading to Europe

All Black halfback Brad Weber is heading to Europe following this year's World Cup.

The Chiefs have announced his departure but without giving details of a club.

The 18-Test All Black was linked with French club Stade Francais earlier this year.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm that this season will be my last at the Gallagher Chiefs, a team that has meant so much to me and my family over the past 10 years," said Weber.

Since his debut in 2014, Weber has become a Chiefs centurion and for the last three years, he has also assumed a joint-captaincy role alongside Sam Cane.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said: "Brad has been an integral player and leader in the Chiefs. It's never ideal when you lose players of his calibre, but it's much easier to accept when they have given everything to the jersey, which Brad has done in spades.

"I can't speak highly enough of him as a bloke. It's a fantastic opportunity and he will go at the end of the season with our full backing."

While confirming his move now, Weber is still completely focused on the job ahead with his Super Rugby Pacific leading Chiefs.

"I'm not done here just yet though; the goal is to win a championship this season, so I look forward to going out with a bang," said Weber.

"I would have loved to see out my career at the Chiefs but I am also very excited to try something different; taking on a new challenge in Europe, playing and living abroad.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved at the Chiefs Rugby Club during my time here and all the Gallagher Chiefs fans who have supported me over the last decade. I've genuinely loved every moment."

The 32 year old will co-captain the side on Saturday for their clash against the Hurricanes in Hamilton.

Weber made his debut for the All Blacks against Samoa in 2015.

