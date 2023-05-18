Police name man whose body was found near Mt Maunganui boat ramp

Police this afternoon named the man whose body was found near a Mt Maunganui boat ramp on Tuesday morning.

Around 7.45am, police were notified that a body was located by a member of the public near the Whareroa boat ramp.

"Police have since confirmed the identity of the man, he was Eugene Nicholas, 37, of Tauranga," police said in a statement.

"Police are now investigating the exact circumstances that led to Mr Nicholas’ death, which is currently being treated as unexplained."

A rāhui has been put into place for two weeks, according to Ngāi Te Rangi iwi.

"The appropriate karakia and tikanga ritual was conducted by Pahu Akuhata and Charlie Timutimu," the iwi said.

"The Whareroa Beach, from the wharf down past the airport is now under a rāhui for two weeks commencing today until May 30 2023. Therefore, please do not conduct any water activities including fishing and swimming during this rāhui."

Police want anyone with information to come forward by contacting them on 105.