New Zealand
1News

Police name man whose body was found near Mt Maunganui boat ramp

59 mins ago
Whareroa boat ramp.

Whareroa boat ramp. (Source: Google Maps)

Police this afternoon named the man whose body was found near a Mt Maunganui boat ramp on Tuesday morning.

Around 7.45am, police were notified that a body was located by a member of the public near the Whareroa boat ramp.

"Police have since confirmed the identity of the man, he was Eugene Nicholas, 37, of Tauranga," police said in a statement.

"Police are now investigating the exact circumstances that led to Mr Nicholas’ death, which is currently being treated as unexplained."

A rāhui has been put into place for two weeks, according to Ngāi Te Rangi iwi.

"The appropriate karakia and tikanga ritual was conducted by Pahu Akuhata and Charlie Timutimu," the iwi said.

"The Whareroa Beach, from the wharf down past the airport is now under a rāhui for two weeks commencing today until May 30 2023. Therefore, please do not conduct any water activities including fishing and swimming during this rāhui."

Police want anyone with information to come forward by contacting them on 105.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Body found in search for overdue mountain biker in Whangamatā

Body found in search for overdue mountain biker in Whangamatā

Police search and rescue and volunteers had been searching through the night for the mountain biker, after they were reported overdue at 1.30am.

56 mins ago

Police car shot at in Bay of Plenty, two men arrested

Police car shot at in Bay of Plenty, two men arrested

The men were arrested yesterday following the incident in Te Teko on Saturday, May 6.

Wed, May 17

Tauranga students approached by 'suspicious' man

Tauranga students approached by 'suspicious' man

Wed, May 17

Trial resumes for entertainment figure accused of sex, drug offences

Trial resumes for entertainment figure accused of sex, drug offences

Tue, May 16

0:56

Watch: 'Magical' moment orca spotted swimming along Mt Maunganui beach

Watch: 'Magical' moment orca spotted swimming along Mt Maunganui beach

Mon, May 15

0:31

Councillor’s comments about Māori relationships 'mischievous'

Councillor’s comments about Māori relationships 'mischievous'

Fri, May 12

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Budget 2023: 20 hours free early childhood scheme extended

Budget 2023: 20 hours free early childhood scheme extended

12 mins ago

Budget 2023: Public transport fares slashed for young people

Budget 2023: Public transport fares slashed for young people

13 mins ago

Opinion: Resting Savea, Barrett for Chiefs sends wrong message

Opinion: Resting Savea, Barrett for Chiefs sends wrong message

22 mins ago

Analysis: Budget 2023 targets costs of living but cautious on inflation

Analysis: Budget 2023 targets costs of living but cautious on inflation

25 mins ago

BREAKING

Budget 2023: What you need to know

Budget 2023: What you need to know

25 mins ago

Budget 2023: $5 prescription charge axed, free public transport for kids

Budget 2023: $5 prescription charge axed, free public transport for kids
1
2
3
4
5
6