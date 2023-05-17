New Zealand
Rāhui in place after body found near Mt Maunganui boat ramp

49 mins ago
Whareroa boat ramp.

Whareroa boat ramp. (Source: Google Maps)

A rāhui is in place after a body was found in the water near a Mt Maunganui boat ramp yesterday morning.

Police said the body was found about 7.45am yesterday morning near the Whareroa boat ramp.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing," police said.

A rāhui has been put into place for two weeks, according to Ngāi Te Rangi iwi.

"The appropriate karakia and tikanga ritual was conducted by Pahu Akuhata and Charlie Timutimu," the iwi said.

"The Whareroa Beach, from the wharf down past the airport is now under a rāhui for two weeks commencing today until May 30 2023. Therefore, please do not conduct any water activities including fishing and swimming during this rāhui."

