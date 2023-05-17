New Zealand
1News

Woman comes forward after Akl cyclist's 'unexplained' injuries

7:58am
The man riding his bike in Grey Lynn.

The man riding his bike in Grey Lynn. (Source: Supplied)

A woman sought by police has come forward after an Auckland man suffered "unexplained" and serious injuries to his head and face.

Police have said "there is nothing to suggest this woman was involved in inflicting any injuries on the man".

An ambulance was called to Grey Lynn on the morning of May 4 after a local saw the man fall to the footpath on Williamson Avenue.

The man was rushed to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, where he remains.

"We are not currently treating this incident as suspicious, however we still encourage anyone with information that can assist our inquiries to contact us," Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said this morning.

"Police would like to thank the public who have contacted us with information or shared our appeals in this matter."

Baber said yesterday that police believe the victim came off his bike around the bottom of Tuarangi Rd earlier that morning.

"Our investigation has progressed since an appeal was released last week, including the recovery of the bike the victim had been riding on around the Grey Lynn shops," he said.

The woman was seen to have stopped to assist the man, Baber added.

The man didn't have his bike with him when he collapsed later in the morning.

Baber said last week that the man lived locally.

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Teenage girl shot in Auckland road rage incident

Teenage girl shot in Auckland road rage incident

The incident took place near St Lukes about 10pm last night.

9:22am

One person injured in Papakura house fire

One person injured in Papakura house fire

The injured person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

4:18pm

Man tells family of $10.5m Lotto win over Mother's Day lunch

Man tells family of $10.5m Lotto win over Mother's Day lunch

1:05pm

Smoke billows from house fire in Auckland's Epsom

Smoke billows from house fire in Auckland's Epsom

12:01pm

0:21

Part of Auckland's SH1 to close overnight after truck crash

Part of Auckland's SH1 to close overnight after truck crash

Mon, May 15

Person injured after car crashes into Auckland school

Person injured after car crashes into Auckland school

Mon, May 15

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Wellington hostel fire: Police to enter building today

8:37

Wellington hostel fire: Police to enter building today

10 mins ago

NRL drops ref criticised for calls against Warriors

NRL drops ref criticised for calls against Warriors

12 mins ago

Police car shot at in Bay of Plenty, two men arrested

Police car shot at in Bay of Plenty, two men arrested

14 mins ago

Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare after big NRL debut

Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare after big NRL debut

32 mins ago

5 men convicted in heist of 4300 diamonds from German museum

5 men convicted in heist of 4300 diamonds from German museum

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6