Woman comes forward after Akl cyclist's 'unexplained' injuries

A woman sought by police has come forward after an Auckland man suffered "unexplained" and serious injuries to his head and face.

Police have said "there is nothing to suggest this woman was involved in inflicting any injuries on the man".

An ambulance was called to Grey Lynn on the morning of May 4 after a local saw the man fall to the footpath on Williamson Avenue.

The man was rushed to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, where he remains.

"We are not currently treating this incident as suspicious, however we still encourage anyone with information that can assist our inquiries to contact us," Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said this morning.

"Police would like to thank the public who have contacted us with information or shared our appeals in this matter."

Baber said yesterday that police believe the victim came off his bike around the bottom of Tuarangi Rd earlier that morning.

"Our investigation has progressed since an appeal was released last week, including the recovery of the bike the victim had been riding on around the Grey Lynn shops," he said.

The woman was seen to have stopped to assist the man, Baber added.

The man didn't have his bike with him when he collapsed later in the morning.

Baber said last week that the man lived locally.