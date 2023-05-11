Police asking for help after man appears with ‘unexplained’ injuries

Police are appealing for the public’s help after an Auckland man suffered “unexplained” and serious injuries to his head and face.

An ambulance was called to Grey Lynn on the morning of 4 May after a local saw the man fall to the footpath on Williamson Avenue.

The man was rushed to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition, with serious injuries to his head and face. He remains in hospital.

Police say the man lives locally and was seen riding his bike around the Grey Lynn shops on Great North Road that morning.

He did not have his bike when he was seen falling onto the footpath.

Police are now looking for the public’s help to establish how he was injured and to see “whether there are any suspicious circumstances.”

They want to speak with a woman seen walking with the man on Tuarangi Road at about 8.25am.

“There is nothing to suggest this woman was involved in inflicting any injuries on the man, however, we would like to speak with her about the interaction with him,” Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said.

She is described as Caucasian, with long, light-coloured hair and glasses. She was wearing a blue dress and white shoes.

As the man didn’t have his bike when he collapsed, police are asking anyone who might've seen him out riding on 4 May between 8 and 8.45am.

“There may be the possibility someone has come across this bike since then, and we would like to hear from them to assist this investigation.”

They’re asking for local business owners to get in touch.

“They can contact Police via our 105 phone service quoting the file number 230504/0360.”