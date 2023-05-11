New Zealand
1News

Police asking for help after man appears with ‘unexplained’ injuries

2:30pm
The man riding his bike in Grey Lynn.

The man riding his bike in Grey Lynn. (Source: Supplied)

Police are appealing for the public’s help after an Auckland man suffered “unexplained” and serious injuries to his head and face.

An ambulance was called to Grey Lynn on the morning of 4 May after a local saw the man fall to the footpath on Williamson Avenue.

The man was rushed to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition, with serious injuries to his head and face. He remains in hospital.

Police say the man lives locally and was seen riding his bike around the Grey Lynn shops on Great North Road that morning.

He did not have his bike when he was seen falling onto the footpath.

Police are now looking for the public’s help to establish how he was injured and to see “whether there are any suspicious circumstances.”

They want to speak with a woman seen walking with the man on Tuarangi Road at about 8.25am.

“There is nothing to suggest this woman was involved in inflicting any injuries on the man, however, we would like to speak with her about the interaction with him,” Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said.

She is described as Caucasian, with long, light-coloured hair and glasses. She was wearing a blue dress and white shoes.

As the man didn’t have his bike when he collapsed, police are asking anyone who might've seen him out riding on 4 May between 8 and 8.45am.

“There may be the possibility someone has come across this bike since then, and we would like to hear from them to assist this investigation.”

They’re asking for local business owners to get in touch.

“They can contact Police via our 105 phone service quoting the file number 230504/0360.”

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Auckland drains 'at capacity' during flooding, council says

Auckland drains 'at capacity' during flooding, council says

Rainfall on Tuesday was in some places double what Auckland's stormwater system could handle.

2:27pm

Wayne Brown ends Auckland's state of emergency

Wayne Brown ends Auckland's state of emergency

The state of emergency was declared on Tuesday as heavy rain thrashed homes and businesses.

10:51am

0:17

Auckland business owner fears closure if rates go up

Auckland business owner fears closure if rates go up

10:15am

Changes needed in Auckland to avoid disaster congestion - expert

Changes needed in Auckland to avoid disaster congestion - expert

8:21am

5:38

Watch: Lightning strikes Auckland's Sky Tower amid heavy rain, hail

Watch: Lightning strikes Auckland's Sky Tower amid heavy rain, hail

9:56pm

0:17

AT says ensuring people can get home in emergency 'work in progress'

AT says ensuring people can get home in emergency 'work in progress'

8:30pm

More Stories

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Strike's big prize was also won by one player who takes home $1 million.

Wed, Jan 18

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Migrants fear visas will be declined if they ask for help

Migrants fear visas will be declined if they ask for help

November 13, 2021

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Trump stands by controversial women's genital grabbing comment

0:56

Trump stands by controversial women's genital grabbing comment

15 mins ago

Minister answers question in sign language in Parliament first

2:42

Minister answers question in sign language in Parliament first

27 mins ago

Food prices soar 12.5% annually - largest increase since 1987

0:47

Food prices soar 12.5% annually - largest increase since 1987

2:35pm

Silver Ferns mates to face off in top of the table tussle

Silver Ferns mates to face off in top of the table tussle

2:30pm

Police asking for help after man appears with ‘unexplained’ injuries

Police asking for help after man appears with ‘unexplained’ injuries

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6