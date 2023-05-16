Police find bike after Akl cyclist appears with 'unexplained' injuries

Police are continuing to investigate after an Auckland man suffered "unexplained" and serious injuries to his head and face.

An ambulance was called to Grey Lynn about 8.45am on May 4 after a local saw the man fall to the footpath on Williamson Avenue.

He had earlier been cycling, but did not have his bike when he was seen falling onto the footpath.

The man remains in Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

"Our investigation has progressed since an appeal was released last week, including the recovery of the bike the victim had been riding on around the Grey Lynn shops," Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said this morning.

"Police believe the victim has come off his bike around the bottom of Tuarangi Road, at approximately 8.15am that morning.

"A woman sought in our appeal last week was seen to have stopped to assist the man."

Baber said the woman may have given the man a lift up the road, or carried on with him, before he continued by himself.

"While there is currently nothing to indicate any foul play has taken place, we still need to speak with the woman who stopped to speak with the man," he said. "She is described as having long light-coloured hair and wearing glasses.

"She was also wearing a blue dress and white shoes."

Baber said last week that the man lived locally.

"There is nothing to suggest this woman was involved in inflicting any injuries on the man," he said last week.