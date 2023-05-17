New Zealand
Wellington hostel fire: Search for answers continues into second day

12 mins ago

The search for answers around yesterday's fatal fire at Loafers Lodge in Wellington is continuing today.

Fire and Emergency NZ region manager Bruce Stubbs told Breakfast the job facing fire crews was "very difficult".

"We train for these types of things, but you hope that you don't ever have to face something like this," he said.

Stubbs said the number of bodies recovered remains at six this morning. Eleven people remain unaccounted for.

"What we were doing last night was ensuring that the scene is secure," he said.

"We did some structural work to ensure that when we hand over to police later this morning, we can support them and our own fire investigation team to do the next stage which is further in-depth investigation."

Police are the lead agency when it comes to the identification process, Stubbs added.

A firefighter looks down at the damage at Loafers Lodge.

A firefighter looks down at the damage at Loafers Lodge. (Source: 1News)

Police officers are expected to enter the building for the first time today.

Asked if there was any understanding of the cause of the fire yet, he said: "No. Way too early to determine that."

He could not confirm reports of a second fire earlier in the night.

And when asked if sprinklers would have made a difference, Stubbs replied: "Yes."

Victims 'among our most vulnerable'

Wellington city missioner Murray Edridge told Breakfast "yesterday was a very difficult day".

"These are among our most vulnerable in the community," he said.

"For the moment, people have had some of their needs met, but this is going to be a long journey for the community and a long journey for these individuals, both in terms of their practical needs but also in terms of the impact of the trauma."

Edridge said many people living in the hostel were in the care of the city mission and other agencies already.

"Their lives were already quite difficult," he said, adding the question of long-term accommodation is "incredibly difficult".

"What I would say though is, in the midst of all this tragedy, we've seen the community step up."

