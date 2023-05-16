New Zealand
'Very, very sad' - Survivors share stories after Wgtn hostel fire

10:54am
Residents of Loafers Lodge in Wellington Tamrat Isse Adan, Simon Hanify and Miimetua Cameron

Residents of Loafers Lodge in Wellington Tamrat Isse Adan, Simon Hanify and Miimetua Cameron (Source: 1News)

More stories are emerging of survivors' experiences in the wake of this morning's fatal fire at a Wellington hostel.

Miimetua Cameron, who lived on the second floor, said she only woke up when another resident called her from the street outside.

"Told me to get out, 'cause he couldn't see me on the road with everybody else," she said.

"Just grabbed my jacket and my UGG boots and ran out."

When asked what would've happened if she hadn't got that call, Cameron said: "I would've been still asleep."

She said her floor was "like a big family", adding the people who got out were "pretty tired" and "just want to lie down".

"We're OK, it's just the old people I worry about," she said.

Simon Hanify said he went around the first floor, where he lived, knocking on doors to wake people up.

He said that he yelled: "Get out, there's a fire, this one's real!"

Multiple residents have said the building's fire alarms regularly went off, but one has claimed they didn't sound this morning.

Others say they did hear alarms this morning.

"The worry is people who were sleeping up on the third floor," Hanify said.

"There were quite worried moments for a few of the lads, few of them got taken away in an ambulance 'cause of smoke inhalation.

"The support's really great, there's a lot more people worse off than me.

"Pretty tough bunch, us that live there."

Another resident Tamrat Isse Adan said he didn't have anywhere to go.

He described the situation as "very, very sad".

"I didn't see anything, it was dark," Adan said.

"I don't mind for my clothes, I don't mind, everything, I don't mind, but when you hear someone is missing, that makes me very sad."

Paul Jury told 1News he initially thought it was a false alarm.

Paul Jury.

Paul Jury. (Source: 1News)

"But then, I sensed something was wrong so I went out, had a look around the level, saw the smoke, saw the fire engines," he said.

Asked what the mood is like among residents this morning, Jury said: "Probably the main thing was shock and sadness.

"I saw some relief from families who came in and saw their loved ones were alright."

At least six people have died in the fire.

'Very vulnerable people' among residents

Karen Hocking, general manager of housing at the Ministry of Social Development, said the ministry has staff at a welfare centre which has been set up.

"We will be working with all agencies to support the needs of our clients with clothing, footwear and working with those agencies to rehouse those displaced by the fire," she said.

Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson visited the welfare centre this morning.

People asked him what he could tell them about their friends, Robertson said.

"This is an absolute tragedy... many of them have lost everything that they own.

"These are some people who are very vulnerable people, so it's a very difficult time.

"These are people who for a variety of reasons have to live a bit day-to-day."

He said the "big priority" is finding a place for residents to stay tonight.

"You can imagine people in there are extremely traumatised, and very, very worried."

Robertson asked people to ring police on 105 if they want information about a person they are looking for.

New Zealand Wellington

