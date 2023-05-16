New Zealand
1News

Wellington hostel fire: What do we know about the building?

8:17am

Details are emerging of the site of the multiple fatality hostel fire in Wellington this morning.

Firefighters were called to Loafers Lodge on Adelaide Rd, in Newtown, about 12.25am.

The lodge describes itself as accommodation that would suit both short-term and long-term visitors.

It has been used as an emergency housing supplier before, but the registered owner Chris Stevenson told 1News that — while the accommodation is still on the emergency housing list — they've been unable to provide any for more than a year.

He said that many who currently live there are shift workers.

The lodge is only a short distance from Wellington City Hospital.

Stevenson said earlier that there are 94 rooms available, with only one lift, and around 92 people live there.

He was unsure if they were all staying in the building when the fire broke out.

Rooms can go up to $300 per week, and while they are private, Loafers Lodge has shared kitchens and common areas on every floor.

'It doesn't get worse than this'

Fire and Emergency NZ District Manager Nick Pyatt called the incident "a worst nightmare".

"So far, 52 people have been accounted for from the building, with a number of people still unaccounted for," he said.

"I can sadly report that this will be a multi-fatality incident.

"It doesn't get worse than this for our people."

He called the incident a "once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington".

New ZealandWellingtonAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wellington hostel fire: Resident describes his 'struggle' to escape

Wellington hostel fire: Resident describes his 'struggle' to escape

A man who lived on the third floor says he crawled out of his room.

8:48am

Full video: Wellington police, fire speak about fatal lodge blaze

Full video: Wellington police, fire speak about fatal lodge blaze

In a statement this morning, police said their "initial assessment is that the number of deceased is fewer than 10".

8:42am

Person injured after car crashes into Auckland school

Person injured after car crashes into Auckland school

10:27am

Women caught in breast cancer screening fails all harmed - patient

Women caught in breast cancer screening fails all harmed - patient

Mon, May 15

2:22

Five hospitalised after Rangitata River jet boat accident

Five hospitalised after Rangitata River jet boat accident

Sun, May 14

Cyclist dies after colliding with car in Hamilton

Cyclist dies after colliding with car in Hamilton

Sun, May 14

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

October 25, 2022

Routeburn Classic returning to full strength with big turnout

Routeburn Classic returning to full strength with big turnout

Sat, Apr 29

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Mon, May 1

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

France pull out of hosting 2025 Rugby League World Cup

France pull out of hosting 2025 Rugby League World Cup

35 mins ago

Police find bike after Akl cyclist appears with 'unexplained' injuries

Police find bike after Akl cyclist appears with 'unexplained' injuries

8:48am

Wellington hostel fire: Resident describes his 'struggle' to escape

Wellington hostel fire: Resident describes his 'struggle' to escape

8:42am

Full video: Wellington police, fire speak about fatal lodge blaze

Full video: Wellington police, fire speak about fatal lodge blaze

8:34am

At least 6 dead after overnight fire at Wellington hostel - PM

0:19

At least 6 dead after overnight fire at Wellington hostel - PM

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6