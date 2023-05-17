Lucky New Plymouth Lotto player $1m richer after Wednesday draw

A Lotto player in New Plymouth "will be on cloud nine" after winning $1 million in tonight's first division draw.

Lotto said in a statement that the winning ticket was sold at The Valley Countdown in New Plymouth

Powerball rolled over to a jackpot of $5 million for Saturday night.

"Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $900,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Otara Post in Auckland.

"Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible," the statement said.

The winning numbers are 02, 12, 13, 20, 23, 38. Bonus 36. Powerball 06.