New Zealand
1News

Lucky New Plymouth Lotto player $1m richer after Wednesday draw

42 mins ago
Person buying a Lotto ticket.

Person buying a Lotto ticket. (Source: Lotto NZ)

A Lotto player in New Plymouth "will be on cloud nine" after winning $1 million in tonight's first division draw.

Lotto said in a statement that the winning ticket was sold at The Valley Countdown in New Plymouth

Powerball rolled over to a jackpot of $5 million for Saturday night.

"Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $900,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Otara Post in Auckland.

"Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible," the statement said.

The winning numbers are 02, 12, 13, 20, 23, 38. Bonus 36. Powerball 06.

New ZealandTaranaki

SHARE ME

More Stories

Three injured in crash involving ambulance in Taranaki

Three injured in crash involving ambulance in Taranaki

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition, while the road has been closed.

Thu, May 11

Rates protest turns violent as dead animal, chopped tree found

Rates protest turns violent as dead animal, chopped tree found

A disgruntled ratepayer dumped the rotting corpse of a goat at the council's front door.

Wed, May 10

Tornado tears off roofs, roller doors in South Taranaki

Tornado tears off roofs, roller doors in South Taranaki

Wed, May 10

0:30

Watch: Thieves drive down footpath after Michael Hill smash-and-grab

Watch: Thieves drive down footpath after Michael Hill smash-and-grab

Fri, May 5

0:20

Atmospheric river: Already sodden areas to get more rain

Atmospheric river: Already sodden areas to get more rain

Thu, May 4

1:05

The New Plymouth club revitalising croquet

The New Plymouth club revitalising croquet

Wed, May 3

3:52

Latest

Popular

42 mins ago

Lucky New Plymouth Lotto player $1m richer after Wednesday draw

Lucky New Plymouth Lotto player $1m richer after Wednesday draw

55 mins ago

Body found in Richmond Ranges days after tramper reported missing

Body found in Richmond Ranges days after tramper reported missing

9:36pm

Motueka woman rewarded for exceptional kindness over many years

4:42

Motueka woman rewarded for exceptional kindness over many years

9:14pm

Fox admits he’s going into PGA Championship 'underdone'

2:06

Fox admits he’s going into PGA Championship 'underdone'

8:56pm

Iwi calls on Govt to commit to forestry report recommendations

6:35

Iwi calls on Govt to commit to forestry report recommendations

8:29pm

Calls for more indoor sports facilities as playing numbers grow

2:31

Calls for more indoor sports facilities as playing numbers grow
1
2
3
4
5
6