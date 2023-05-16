New Zealand
Woman charged with murder after 2 kids found dead in Ruakākā

7:30am
Police at the scene of the property.

Police at the scene of the property. (Source: 1News)

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of murder after two children were found dead in Northland's Ruakākā yesterday.

The children aged one and four were found at a house on Peter Snell Drive about 6.25am yesterday morning, with police launching a homicide investigation.

"This is an incredibly distressing situation for the family involved, along with first responders and Police who attended," Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said, adding police and victim support services are working closely with those involved.

"Police will continue to support the Ruakākā community through this understandably difficult time, and there will be an increased Police presence in the area for the next few days.

"We continue to encourage the Northland community to look out for one another, and seek further assistance from support agencies if needed."

Yesterday, one resident told 1News that the small town of 2000 people was still being affected by the Abbey Caves tragedy, which happened half an hour away near Whangārei.

"There were a lot of people affected by that and who are still dealing with that because it's sad and shouldn't have happened," she said.

"And now this. It's a tragedy. I know the community is reeling."

Another resident said: "It's devastation. It was a horrible thing to wake up and see on Facebook.

"It's been hard felt by everyone in the village."

The 25-year-old woman will appear in the Whangārei District Court today.

