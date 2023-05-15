New Zealand
1News

Homicide inquiry after 2 children found dead at Northland home

12:31pm

Two children under the age of five have reportedly been found dead at a home in Ruakākā, Northland, this morning.

Police say they were called to the scene on Peter Snell Drive. A double homicide investigation is now underway.

"Our investigation is still in the early stages and we are currently speaking with a person as part of inquiries," Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said.

1News understands a woman is being spoken to and the victims are aged under five.

"We will continue to support the Ruakākā community through this understandably distressing time," she said.

"We continue to encourage the Northland community to look out for one another, and if anyone requires further assistance there are a number of support agencies available."

An increased police presence will be visible in the area while officers investigate.

Police outside home in Ruakākā.

Police outside home in Ruakākā. (Source: 1News)

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

