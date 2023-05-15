Politics
1News

'Rubbish' - Police Assn president slams ACT Party's gun policy

46 mins ago

Police Association president Chris Cahill has hit out at the ACT Party's gun policy, saying the reasons behind it are "all rubbish".

It comes as a nationwide firearms registry is set to be rolled out from June 24.

The move will force owners to register their guns and details with the police, but ACT has said the party would repeal most of the registry with exceptions for pistols and restricted weapons.

Cahill told Breakfast the registry is "an incredibly important move".

"Over the next five years all firearms in New Zealand will be registered on the registry," he said. "The reality now is that I could go out and buy 100 firearms today, I could then on-sell them and no one would know, and I would not be accountable for those firearms.

"I think all New Zealanders can see the obvious safety measures of knowing where firearms are and that the owner has responsibility for ensuring they don't end up in the hands of criminals."

Cahill added he was "incredibly disappointed" with ACT's view.

"And I was very disappointed when I saw their reasons, which have all been debunked," he said. "They're all rubbish reasons.

"The reality is, they're doing this to get the votes of a few disgruntled firearms owners.

"And I'd say to them, are those votes worth the life of the dairy owner who's shot in a robbery? Or the innocent young child who's shot when a gang mistakes their house and shoots it up? Or the police officer like Matthew Hunt who's gunned down in the streets?"

ACT have said criminals would ignore the registry anyway, but Cahill stressed the registry would prevent licensed firearm owners from providing weapons to those criminals.

"It'll make a massive difference," he said. "You're saying that you have a gun registry for pistols and restricted weapons.

"If you believe it'll work for those, why won't it work for all weapons?"

Registry a 'knee-jerk reaction' - ACT

ACT's firearms policy states it will balance "public safety, firearms control, and freedom".

"The Government's knee-jerk reaction to Christchurch has done nothing to keep people safe and prevent another tragedy," it reads.

"Only ACT has consistently supported the firearms community and spoken out against rushed, poor-quality law making."

Appearing later on Breakfast, the party's deputy leader Brooke van Velden responded to Cahill's criticism.

"If we want to crack down on crime and gun-related crime, which we should do, we've got to go after the gangs and illegal firearm activity," she said. "This policy only tells you where that gun was stolen from, it's not going to stop the crime."

'Fence at the top of the cliff' - Green Party

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick backed the registry.

"It's about the fence at the top of the cliff," she said. "It's about, how do we prevent that diversion in the first place? How do we track it?

"How do we put in place systems that enable the best possible environment for people who are abiding by the law, but also prevent that downstream effect?"

New ZealandPoliticsCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Arrest after armed man 'demanded' cash from Auckland store

Arrest after armed man 'demanded' cash from Auckland store

The man, 38, has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

8:16pm

Gang members flock to Palmerston North amid homicide investigation

Gang members flock to Palmerston North amid homicide investigation

Raniel Kiu, 35, died in hospital after being injured on Thursday night in Dahlia Street, a residential street near the central city.

6:15pm

Gore council: Petition organiser seeks to remove chief executive

Gore council: Petition organiser seeks to remove chief executive

4:34pm

ACT accuses Govt of 'drip-feeding' cyclone funding announcements

ACT accuses Govt of 'drip-feeding' cyclone funding announcements

4:00pm

ACT candidate didn't disclose party membership during Govt emissions talks

ACT candidate didn't disclose party membership during Govt emissions talks

12:11pm

$35m into mental health and wellbeing for cyclone-affected areas

$35m into mental health and wellbeing for cyclone-affected areas

10:43am

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Fri, Jan 20

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

March 5, 2018

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Arsenal's title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

Arsenal's title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

30 mins ago

Loonkito, one of Kenya’s oldest lions, among 10 killed last week

Loonkito, one of Kenya’s oldest lions, among 10 killed last week

34 mins ago

NZ teams do double at sevens world series in Toulouse

0:33

NZ teams do double at sevens world series in Toulouse

46 mins ago

'Rubbish' - Police Assn president slams ACT Party's gun policy

4:53

'Rubbish' - Police Assn president slams ACT Party's gun policy

8:06am

US boy uses slingshot to save sister from backyard abduction

US boy uses slingshot to save sister from backyard abduction

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6