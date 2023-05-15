NZ's oldest man dies shortly after 107th birthday

Jack Coe, who recently celebrated his 107th birthday, has died. He was the oldest living man in New Zealand.

On Thursday, 1News was there as family and friends gathered to share cake, stories and a cold beer.

Peter Coe, Jack's son, told 1News his father's death came as a "surprise", despite his health fading in the last few weeks.

Jack's birthday celebration was shared widely last week.

Peter says he certainly "went out with a bang", and recalls his father saying "I'll get to 107, and that'll do".

Family will hold a private cremation for Jack, and he will return to Marton to be buried alongside his wife.

Jack Coe enjoys a beer on his 107th birthday. (Source: 1News)

The local RSA also has plans to farewell Jack in a special ceremony.

Jack's family have asked for privacy as they mourn the death of a much-loved man.