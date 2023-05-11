New Zealand
NZ's oldest man cracks a beer to celebrate 107th birthday

1:29pm

Jack Coe celebrated his 107th birthday with beer and cake in Taupō today.

He's not had a bad innings for a bloke who was born in a tent in Bulls in 1916.

Jack is believed to be New Zealand's oldest living man.

However, you wouldn't believe it as he happily downed a beer before midday and cut his own cake in front of well wishers.

Jack told 1News the secret to a long life is "biking, walking and a cold beer!"

Jack Coe enjoys a beer on his 107th birthday.

Jack Coe enjoys a beer on his 107th birthday.

He was mobile until a fall a few months back, which has seen him now needing help to get around.

The fall saw him forced to leave his home in Marton and move to St Johns Wood in Taupō to be closer to his son, Peter Coe.

Tune into 1News at 6pm tonight to see more on his incredible life.

