Former Blues halfback Billy Guyton dies, aged 33

The Blues franchise and Tasman Rugby Union have posted tributes to former Super Rugby halfback Billy Guyton, who has died suddenly.

Guyton, 33, played for the Blues, Hurricanes and Crusaders in Super Rugby, while also representing the New Zealand Māori and Tasman. He is a former coach of Tasman in the Farah Palmer Cup.

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Billy Guyton,” a Blues social media post said today.

“He was a talented rugby player, who made 24 appearances for the Blues between 2016-2017. We cannot imagine the heartache his family and friends must be feeling at this difficult time. To everyone who knew Billy, we send them our sincere sympathy.”

A Tasman post said: "It is with great sadness to hear of the passing of Billy Guyton (a 52 game Mako player, and recent coach of our FPC Mako team).’

"Billy was a much-loved member of our whole Tasman Rugby Union team and had a positive impact on those he played alongside and coached. Billy has been a major contributor to the development of women's rugby across our Tasman region.

"Our condolences and aroha are extended to Billy's whanau, friends and colleagues during this sad time.''

A Stuff report said concussion symptoms forced Guyton to announce his retirement from playing in 2018.