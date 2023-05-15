New Zealand
Esk Valley residents struggle for certainty despite Govt funding

By Henry McMullan, Hawke's Bay Reporter
5:00am

Months on from Cyclone Gabrielle, parts of Hawke's Bay still resemble ghost towns.

Yesterday the Government offered renewed support for flood-hit regions.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced $725 million million for transport-related work, $117 million million to repair, redevelop or relocate 500 schools, and $152.4 million for future flood protection, rural community support, business retention and retraining support.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government is committed to supporting the recovery efforts.

“So we made some commitments immediately after the cyclone that we would stand by these communities, we would see this through and we would help them to recover and rebuild.”

“Today's announcement is further evidence that we are going to deliver on that commitment,” Hipkins said.

But the announcement doesn't provide any more certainty for residents’ most hard hit.

Esk Valley resident Trina Bergloff-Howes told 1News it's heartbreaking returning to their old home.

"I can barely stand to be here, to be honest, old memories just flood back," she said.

Another resident, Daniel Bergloff-Howes, said they can't move forward.

"How do we make plans for healing and moving into the future when we don't know what's happening with our home, we are still in limbo, purgatory."

Homes and belongings inundated by mud and silt following Cyclone Gabrielle on February 17 in Gisborne.

Homes and belongings inundated by mud and silt following Cyclone Gabrielle on February 17 in Gisborne. (Source: Getty)

He said calls for clear support have "fallen on deaf ears".

"We have written letters to ministers, but we never hear anything other than generic replies, nothing from the Government and also District Councils, regional councils. It's just really hard to get any information out,” Bergloff-Howes said.

1News asked Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson if he is still communicating with Esk Valley residents.

“We are, and our local MPs have been doing a lot of work in that area, the regional council and the Hastings District Council have been doing a lot of work in that area. I again, recognise the frustration.”

“What the people of the Esk Valley want is to know exactly what's going to happen, I want to know that as well and to make sure that we communicate with them in a way that provides that certainty, we have to do that together.”

"What'll be in the Budget will be money that is about the broader infrastructure of New Zealand which clearly will include the cyclone-impacted communities,” Robertson said

New ZealandHawke's BayNatural Disasters

