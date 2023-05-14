$725m to go into fixing cyclone, flood-damaged roads and rail

The Government is ploughing three-quarters of a billion dollars into fixing roads and railways across the country hit by January floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

A new package of $275 million for Waka Kotahi NZTA and local councils has been announced today amid a flurry of weather resilience announcements alongside an additional $200 million to repair North Shore rail lines.

It's in addition to the $250 million transport package that the Government announced immediately in the wake of the cyclone.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said keeping rates low for ratepayers was a key consideration of the additional money announced today.

Michael Wood. (Source: Breakfast)

"With cost of living pressures affecting many families across the country, we are acutely aware that the significant cost to rebuild local roads could lead to unmanageable rates increases," he said in a media release.

"So we’re stepping in to cover more of the costs of clearance and rebuild so councils can get on with the work without having to rely on increasing rates."

Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread damage to the North Island's roading network, with more than 100 roads closed and many more damaged.

The cyclone also caused significant damage to the rail network, with several lines closed for months on the East Coast due to damage.

"Through this funding, Waka Kotahi will be able to consider requests from affected regions for higher levels of direct financial support to rebuild local roads.

"We’re also investing to repair North Island rail to restore this crucial transport connection for people and freight, with a $200 million funding injection.

"Repair work will be focused on the North Auckland Line and the Palmerston North to Gisborne Line, as well as the Auckland metropolitan network, the North Island Main Trunk and the East Coast Main Trunk."

Associate Transport Minister and East Coast MP Kiri Allan said the announcement would provide "certainty" for communities.

She said: "Many concerns stem from the resilience of the roading network and whether they could be cut off again in another significant weather event."

"This investment will provide the certainty needed for these communities and local councils that the Government will continue to support them to ensure the necessary repairs can be made, without having to worry that ratepayers will be left to foot the bill alone."