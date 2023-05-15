Politics
1News

Budget 2023: $300 million pledged to build 300 classrooms

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
10:35am
Hipkins said the targeted funding, which will be a part of this year's Budget, would help "fix years of underfunding, overcrowding and decay" in schools and classrooms.

Hipkins said the targeted funding, which will be a part of this year's Budget, would help "fix years of underfunding, overcrowding and decay" in schools and classrooms. (Source: 1News)

The Government will pump $300 million into building 300 new classrooms, something Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says will help ease pressure on the system.

A further $100m would be added to education infrastructure funding, aimed at helping build up to four new schools and school expansions.

Hipkins made the pre-Budget announcement alongside Education Minister Jan Tinetti at Ridgway School in Wellington, which received funding last year for classroom rebuilds.

Hipkins said the targeted funding, which will be a part of this year's Budget, would help "fix years of underfunding, overcrowding and decay" in schools and classrooms.

“Budget 2023 will build 300 more classrooms across the country, helping to ease existing pressures while accounting for future population growth.

“That creates 6600 new student spaces to ease the pressure on school rolls, both in the short term with the immediate establishment of 2200 places, and in the long term, with funding for a further 4400 places to account for future roll growth.

“Since 2017 we have worked to fix the foundations of our education system by upgrading every school in the country and funding over 2700 new classrooms to create 60,000 more student places,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Targeted funding of $300 million from Budget 2023 will fund this further to support the sector’s needs, with $200 million for permanent roll growth, and $100 million to address shorter term pressures on school rolls."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: 1News)

Tinetti - a former school principal - said schools and classrooms that were "modern, warm, dry and fit for purpose" made teaching easier, kids more comfortable and helped to improve attendance and achievement.

“I have seen some of our ageing, damp and cold classrooms up close, in fact I’ve taught in them. And it’s frankly not good enough. Previous governments may have been OK with that but we’re not.

“We want kids to look forward to coming to school and spending time in class, and parents to know their children are safe, well, and working to unlock their full potential."

A Government statement said further announcements would be made on Budget Day - May 18 - in relation to investment in education infrastructure to support the Kaupapa Māori and Māori medium education sectors, as part of a wider Māori education package.

New ZealandPoliticsBudget 2023Education

SHARE ME

More Stories

National: Classroom cash 'fiddles around the edges'

National: Classroom cash 'fiddles around the edges'

Erica Stanford says new classrooms will be empty if kids don't attend school.

49 mins ago

Full video: PM, Education Minister make pre-Budget announcement

Full video: PM, Education Minister make pre-Budget announcement

Chris Hipkins and Jan Tinetti are speaking from Ridgway School in Wellington.

9:58am

Gore council: CEO Stephen Parry not a bully, former mayor says

Gore council: CEO Stephen Parry not a bully, former mayor says

9:27am

10:56

'Rubbish' - Police Assn president slams ACT Party's gun policy

'Rubbish' - Police Assn president slams ACT Party's gun policy

8:32am

4:53

Gore council: Petition organiser seeks to remove chief executive

Gore council: Petition organiser seeks to remove chief executive

4:34pm

ACT accuses Govt of 'drip-feeding' cyclone funding announcements

ACT accuses Govt of 'drip-feeding' cyclone funding announcements

4:00pm

More Stories

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Fri, Jan 20

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

March 5, 2018

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

2 children under 5 reportedly found dead at home in Ruakākā, Northland

2 children under 5 reportedly found dead at home in Ruakākā, Northland

29 mins ago

Two waterspouts filmed swirling off Foxton Beach

0:42

Two waterspouts filmed swirling off Foxton Beach

49 mins ago

National: Classroom cash 'fiddles around the edges'

National: Classroom cash 'fiddles around the edges'

56 mins ago

Grizzlies suspend Morant after another gun video appears online

Grizzlies suspend Morant after another gun video appears online

10:35am

Budget 2023: $300 million pledged to build 300 classrooms

Budget 2023: $300 million pledged to build 300 classrooms

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6