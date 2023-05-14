World
Bang Showbiz

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

38 mins ago
Prince Andrew is "refusing to budge" from his Royal Lodge residency even though King Charles wants him to vacate the mansion.

Prince Andrew is "refusing to budge" from his Royal Lodge residency even though King Charles wants him to vacate the mansion. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Prince Andrew is refusing to move out of Royal Lodge.

The Duke of York does not want to leave the 30-room mansion even though King Charles is keen for him to vacate the property and downsize to Prince Harry's former residence Frogmore Cottage.

It is understood that the King has earmarked the property in Windsor - where Andrew lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - for Prince William and his family.

Friends of Andrew - who was forced to step down as a working member of the royal family because of his association with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and claims that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre, which were latter settled out of court - have questioned the decision to remove the "fragile" duke from the property after a turbulent period.

A friend told the Mail on Sunday newspaper "He is so fragile. He’s refusing to see anybody. This has been his family home for the past 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out?

"He’s concerned that now the Coronation is over, the knives are out. He’s worried that the Royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there. But we’re dealing with human beings, not real estate."

Friends of the disgraced royal have urged the King to hold face-to-face talks with his younger brother to explained that he wants him to leave the residence.

One said "If Charles wants Andrew to play ball and help the family through these difficult times, aren’t there better ways of going about it?

"Why not do the decent thing, sit down and talk?

"If they need the house for William, perhaps Andrew should be told. Perhaps William should invite his uncle for tea and explain.

"Or why doesn’t Charles invite his brother for a meeting and ask him if he’d leave Royal Lodge to help his nephew and the future of the monarchy? And agree a schedule acceptable to both sides."

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kate, Princess of Wales, plays piano in surprise Eurovision appearance

Kate, Princess of Wales, plays piano in surprise Eurovision appearance

The royal appeared in the opening minutes of Saturday's final in Liverpool as she accompanied Ukraine's 2022 champions Kalush Orchestra.

11:09am

'We Three Kings': New photos show Charles, William, George together

'We Three Kings': New photos show Charles, William, George together

Taken for Buckingham Palace by photographer Hugo Burnand, the photos show King Charles in his coronation robes, flanked by Prince William and Prince George.

Sat, May 13

UK MP took painkillers before holding sword at coronation

UK MP took painkillers before holding sword at coronation

Fri, May 12

Jewellery worn by Princess Diana on last engagement up for auction

Jewellery worn by Princess Diana on last engagement up for auction

Fri, May 12

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin and husband file for divorce

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin and husband file for divorce

Thu, May 11

Zelensky: Launching Ukraine counteroffensive now would cost too many lives

Zelensky: Launching Ukraine counteroffensive now would cost too many lives

Thu, May 11

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

9:28pm

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Cycling NZ environment diminishes 'the mana of athletes' - report

Cycling NZ environment diminishes 'the mana of athletes' - report

May 16, 2022

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Sat, May 6

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

November 13, 2022

Latest

Popular

38 mins ago

'One of my heroes' - Grant Robertson pays tribute to Bruce Robertson

'One of my heroes' - Grant Robertson pays tribute to Bruce Robertson

38 mins ago

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

2:33pm

Kiwi radio legend Murray ‘Muzza’ Inglis dies at 80

Kiwi radio legend Murray ‘Muzza’ Inglis dies at 80

1:53pm

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown defiant on selling airport shares

12:54

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown defiant on selling airport shares

1:51pm

Analysis: Crusaders' stars showcase All Black quality in pivotal win

Analysis: Crusaders' stars showcase All Black quality in pivotal win

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6