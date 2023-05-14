Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is refusing to move out of Royal Lodge.

The Duke of York does not want to leave the 30-room mansion even though King Charles is keen for him to vacate the property and downsize to Prince Harry's former residence Frogmore Cottage.

It is understood that the King has earmarked the property in Windsor - where Andrew lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - for Prince William and his family.

Friends of Andrew - who was forced to step down as a working member of the royal family because of his association with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and claims that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre, which were latter settled out of court - have questioned the decision to remove the "fragile" duke from the property after a turbulent period.

A friend told the Mail on Sunday newspaper "He is so fragile. He’s refusing to see anybody. This has been his family home for the past 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out?

"He’s concerned that now the Coronation is over, the knives are out. He’s worried that the Royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there. But we’re dealing with human beings, not real estate."

Friends of the disgraced royal have urged the King to hold face-to-face talks with his younger brother to explained that he wants him to leave the residence.

One said "If Charles wants Andrew to play ball and help the family through these difficult times, aren’t there better ways of going about it?

"Why not do the decent thing, sit down and talk?

"If they need the house for William, perhaps Andrew should be told. Perhaps William should invite his uncle for tea and explain.

"Or why doesn’t Charles invite his brother for a meeting and ask him if he’d leave Royal Lodge to help his nephew and the future of the monarchy? And agree a schedule acceptable to both sides."