NZ Rugby in talks over an historic first All Blacks Test in Fiji

An historic first All Blacks Test in Fiji next year is an increasing possibility as New Zealand Rugby seeks to strengthen its ties in the South Pacific ahead of Fiji’s potential inclusion in a Southern Hemisphere “Six Nations” from 2026.

NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson revealed talks were under way on Sky’s Breakdown show tonight.

The All Blacks are due to play England twice in New Zealand in July next year, with a home Test against Fiji also scheduled.

In 2015 the All Blacks and Manu Samoa made history when playing a Test in Apia – the first time New Zealand had played a Test in the Pacific Islands.

It was a warm-up match for both teams ahead of the World Cup that year but it captured the imagination of a nation which has provided so much to the game in New Zealand and indeed the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complicating matters for an away Test against Fiji include it having to be played outside the three-Test July window and recent changes to the Fijian Rugby Union’s governance, among other logistical issues.

But the news will be hugely welcome for all of those who follow Fijian rugby and it could come ahead of them being named in a southern hemisphere “six nations” tournament potentially involving New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Argentina, Japan and Fiji every two years from 2026.

“We’re locked into to play one in July next year at home,” Robinson said of the first Fijian Test.

“We’ve got England here for the first two games in the July series which is fantastic obviously and one game against Fiji.

“We’re working on the possibility of going back and reciprocating and playing in Fiji which would obviously be an amazing occasion but [we have] a bit of work to do before we can making any more formal announcements there.”

The performances of the Fijian Drua in beating the Crusaders and Hurricanes in front of huge and vibrant crowds in Lautoka and Suva respectively this season has shown what a little faith and investment can do for the game there.

Tyrel Lomax is tackled during the recent victory by the Fiji Drua over the Hurricanes in Suva. (Source: Getty)

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson has recently been in discussions with World Rugby over a global calendar – something which has been talked about for more than a decade – but it feels like real progress is finally being made.

“That’s a large part of what this nations championship is about,” said Robinson, who has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan Rugby.

“It needs six teams out of the Southern Hemisphere to be played every two years hopefully from 2026 and we’re making really good progress on that.

“There will be a process to determine who those two teams coming in to join the current Sanzaar partners are but certainly Japan and Fiji have been talked about a lot but there could well be other promotion/relegation type opportunities that bring in others to the fore.”

Robinson said the calendar would potentially include a world club competition which would pit the Super Rugby Pacific champions against their Northern Hemisphere counterparts.

Meanwhile, asked about the recent comments by former All Blacks and Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith about the “boring” state of Super Rugby, Robinson replied: “I was with him a week before he did that podcast and there were no surprises for me.

“He was very passionate about what he thought had to happen and to be honest that’s great for the game; some people having different views about the game, the state of it and where it’s going and legendary people like him having a view is great.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It creates interest. We’ve made a positive start we think about the tempo of the game in super rugby but as smithy said there’s more work to do there, more opportunities to make it better.”

Robinson said the current Super Rugby broadcast ratings were “incredibly positive”.

“We’re seeing incredible interest as it relates to broadcast viewership in Super Rugby Pacific back above pre-Covid levels, so really significant broadcast interest in the competition.”

He said New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia were looking at allowing Super Rugby clubs more power to regulate and promote their own competition; something which hasn’t happened since the game turned professional in 1996.

Finally, asked about the possibility of allowing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who wasn’t named in the Blues squad for their defeat to the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday night, to return to the Warriors immediately rather than next year, he said: “I’ve been away but I’m sure our team would be open to a conversation.”