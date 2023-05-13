New Zealand
Auckland rehab centre shuts doors, cannot access key Govt fund

8:20pm
Josh, recovering drug addict.

Josh, recovering drug addict. (Source: 1News)

As the Proceeds of Crime Fund runs low, rehab facilities are feeling the pinch - one in Auckland now being forced to shut its doors.

A Place To Be in Ōtāhuhu has helped 1000 people recover from addiction over the past 10 years, but a lack of funding means it can no longer operate.

CEO Janet Thompson told 1News that 26 beds were being taken away from meth addicts that could otherwise be receiving help.

"We were going to be able to help people and save lives, and that opportunity is not even being offered to us," she said.

The facility wanted to apply to the Proceeds of Crime Fund, which sees cash and assets seized from criminals put into positive initiatives, including drug rehabilitation centres.

However, the fund has been shut for more than a year now.

Ngaakete Andrews, drug rehab counsellor

Ngaakete Andrews, drug rehab counsellor (Source: 1News)

Minister of Justice Kiri Allan said a "significant portion" of the fund had been allocated to "priority projects", including bollards, roller doors and fog cannons during the spike in ram raids.

Covid-19 further compounded the issue as delayed court cases put a strain on the fund.

Recovering drug addict Josh told 1News A Place To Me changed his life and turned him into a different man.

His message to the Government is blunt: "Wake up".

"What are youse up to, spending so much money on prisons? We need more funding for places like this," he said solemnly.

Despite the limited resources and reshuffled funds for preventing crime, many agree that A Place To Be is a place that cannot be lost.

