YouTuber who staged plane crash pleads guilty for obstruction

6:14pm
Trevor Jacob leaping from his aircraft.

Trevor Jacob leaping from his aircraft. (Source: Trevor Jacob YouTube)

An influencer who staged a California plane crash to make a YouTube video of himself parachuting to safety has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing the investigation by destroying the wreckage, the US Justice Department said today.

Pilot and skydiver Trevor Jacob posted a video of himself jumping from the aircraft before it plummeted to the ground in December 2021.

Over the past one and a half years, the video has gained 2.9 million views after originally being broadcast to his 138,000 subscribers.

In a plea agreement, Jacob said he filmed the video as a part of a sponsor deal, BBC reports.

He’s agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, according to the US Justice Department.

Jacob had taken off from an airport in Santa Barbra in California - planning a solo flight with cameras mounted on the plane.

He took a parachute and selfie stick with him.

Jacob "did not intend to reach his destination,” the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said. "But instead planned to eject from his aircraft during the flight and video himself parachuting to the ground and his aeroplane as it descended and crashed."

The plane plummeted into the Los Padres National Forest, crashing into the mountain face.

He reported the crash but got in hot water over cleaning up the crash site some days later.

Jacob is now facing 20 years imprisonment and has had his pilot’s licence revoked.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

