Would this poster stop your child vaping?

South Australia's government has rolled out a bold new campaign in a bid to get its youth to stop vaping.

Posters showing the harmful substances found in e-cigarettes are set to be displayed in all state-run high schools.

They show images of commonly purchased vapes morphing into products like weed killer, bug spray, nail polish remover, and household disinfectants.

South Australia’s Health Minister Chris Picton said the recent uptake of youth vaping is deeply concerning.

"We want to reduce the number of young people who are using vapes and addicted to nicotine so we can protect their health."

He also welcomed news from the Federal Government that it’ll ban single use vapes across the board and tighten border controls on these products.

Once rolled out, the ban will mean vapes are only accessible as a cessation tool, through a prescription only model.

"Working together across government, schools, and the community will give us the best chance at beating the vaping epidemic," Picton said.

Youth vaping has been an increasing concern for South Australia, especially with many vapes being sold across the counter failing to list the nicotine content in them.

The Poisons Information Centre received 30 calls last year in the state about children under 5 being exposed to vape devices and liquids.

That’s a steep increase on eight calls in 2021, three in 2020, 10 in 2019 and four in 2018.