New Zealand
1News

Westport residents frustrated after Govt partially funds flooding plan

6:25pm

Westport residents have been left frustrated after the Government only partially funded a plan to protect the town from flooding.

In 2021 and again, less than a year later, it was hit by massive storms.

The town is nestled between two rivers and the ocean, which means that every time it rains, locals hold their breath.

Today, the Prime Minister visited the region, promising to offer some relief - announcing an additional $22.9 million will be put into flood protection and resilience work.

Chris Hipkins vists Westport.

Chris Hipkins vists Westport. (Source: 1News)

However, this was $20 million less than what local councils asked for.

While a business case went to the central government last year to protect the town - today’s announcement has left many with questions.

“Where's that funding coming from?” one local asked.

“There's been no consultation. They're meant to listen with an open ear. They haven't asked us what we want. They're just telling us,” another said.

Richard Kempthorne, Buller Flood Recovery Steering Group Chairman.

Richard Kempthorne, Buller Flood Recovery Steering Group Chairman. (Source: 1News)

Richard Kempthorne, Buller Flood Recovery Steering Group Chairman, said that while it’s not what they wanted, it’s better than nothing.

“Basically, when we look around the country when all the regions are getting pounded and how many demands there are, I think any funding is better than no funding,” he said.

Last year’s business case was for a ring of foodbanks and walls surrounding the town and Carter's beach.

As of now, it’s unclear what exactly will be funded.

Councils now have to go back to the Government with a more detailed funding proposal - and there's no timeline for that.

“There are still some things in the proposal we received that we haven't made final calls on yet,” Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visits Westport.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visits Westport. (Source: 1News)

The regional council says there will be a flood wall along the Buller River, but it will be at least two years before it’s finished.

Another part of today’s package is to encourage building on higher ground.

“That's the natural progression, and some of that development has already been happening by natural attrition if you like,” Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine said.

“This is about properly planning that so doesn't become an ad hoc development that we'd later regret.”

To Jane Duncan, whose home was flooded twice, this announcement means nothing.

“We really do need to get the wheels turning faster. We are at as much risk right now as we were two years ago as we were three years ago,” she said.

Jane Duncan's house has been flooded twice.

Jane Duncan's house has been flooded twice. (Source: 1News)

Her road is often the worst hit.

“There's still no plan for us. There's no plan for those who can't be and will not be protected.”

The Government is looking at a plan for a managed retreat, and it’s thought Westport could become a test case for how towns deal with climate change.

In the meantime, locals will remain concerned about what happens when the next flood rolls in.

New ZealandWeather NewsWest CoastClimate ChangeNatural Disasters

SHARE ME

More Stories

John Campbell on 'heartfelt, damning and sometimes angry' slash report

John Campbell on 'heartfelt, damning and sometimes angry' slash report

Campbell is back on the East Coast as a report into forestry and slash on the region is released.

1:20pm

6:35

Possibility more human remains found in Pike River mine

Possibility more human remains found in Pike River mine

Police say some of the images captured in the vicinity of borehole six indicate the possibility of human remains.

11:30am

1:36

Winter forecast: El Niño will mean less rain, more cold snaps

Winter forecast: El Niño will mean less rain, more cold snaps

9:36am

Abbey Caves and NZ's tragic outdoor education history

Abbey Caves and NZ's tragic outdoor education history

6:55am

0:45

Esk Valley 97-year-old 'disgusted' at looting of empty home

Esk Valley 97-year-old 'disgusted' at looting of empty home

6:20am

1:07

Lawyer reveals who could be liable for Abbey Caves tragedy

Lawyer reveals who could be liable for Abbey Caves tragedy

Thu, May 11

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

June 13, 2022

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

Fri, Apr 28

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Supreme Court greenlights Auckland Council's hotel bed tax

Supreme Court greenlights Auckland Council's hotel bed tax

42 mins ago

Auckland First XV poaching law 'shatters' schoolboy's dreams

2:29

Auckland First XV poaching law 'shatters' schoolboy's dreams

6:42pm

Kindergarten teachers agree to pay rises

Kindergarten teachers agree to pay rises

6:25pm

Westport residents frustrated after Govt partially funds flooding plan

2:32

Westport residents frustrated after Govt partially funds flooding plan

6:23pm

Hot air balloons light up Canterbury dawn sky

2:22

Hot air balloons light up Canterbury dawn sky

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6