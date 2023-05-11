New Zealand
Three injured in crash involving ambulance in Taranaki

Three people have been injured in an early morning crash involving an ambulance in South Taranaki.

Emergency services attended the two-vehicle crash on Mountain Rd (State Highway 3), Midhurst at 5.20am today.

Hato Hone St John District Operations Manager Central South Brendon Hutchinson said that an ambulance was involved in the crash and three people were injured.

One person has been taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition while two others were also taken to hospital in a moderate and minor condition.

St John said the ambulance was not responding to an incident and there were no patients on board at the time of the crash.

The road has been closed until further notice. A detour using SH45 is in place.

