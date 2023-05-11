Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Rihanna reveals son's name after nearly a year of secrecy

1:48pm
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Rihanna has given her baby son a name apparently inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan and the youngster’s dad.

The Umbrella singer, 35, has kept her boy’s moniker secret for nearly a year after she had him with A$AP Rocky, 34, on 13 May last year, but a birth certificate obtained by DailyMail.com shows he is called RZA Athelston Mayers.

It seems to be a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 53, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

The baby’s name also includes A$AP’s middle name of Athelston.

Fans had recently speculated that the little boy might have been named Noah.

The “certificate of live birth” also indicates RZA was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Among Rihanna’s recent hints about her son's secret name was on 5 April, when she was seen carrying the smiling boy while wearing a baggy black Wu-Tang Clan top as she was seen leaving a meal at the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

Rihanna has also worn tops emblazoned with RZA's name.

Her partner is also a huge fan of the group and he has collaborated with Raekwon, 53, from the band on the 2015 song Fly International Luxurious Art.

A$AP Mob, the collective that Rocky belongs to, also earned comparisons to the legendarily hip hop group early in its existence.

EntertainmentNorth AmericaMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Scarlett Johansson worried she would never see Jeremy Renner again

Scarlett Johansson worried she would never see Jeremy Renner again

The Avengers star, 52, is in recovery after a snowplough accident on New Year's Day left him with blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries.

9:46pm

Dolly Parton 'so excited' to release long-promised rock album

Dolly Parton 'so excited' to release long-promised rock album

Nine of the 30 songs on Rockstar are originals, while the other 21 are covers of famous rock songs.

8:15pm

Rita Lee, Brazil's long-reigning Queen of Rock, dies at 75

Rita Lee, Brazil's long-reigning Queen of Rock, dies at 75

Wed, May 10

DA tweaks Jonathan Majors’ charge, lawyer says he's innocent

DA tweaks Jonathan Majors’ charge, lawyer says he's innocent

Wed, May 10

Christina Applegate 'probably won't act again' after MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate 'probably won't act again' after MS diagnosis

Wed, May 10

Unauthorised sale of unheard Spice Girls demos fetches $14k

Unauthorised sale of unheard Spice Girls demos fetches $14k

Wed, May 10

More Stories

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Strike's big prize was also won by one player who takes home $1 million.

Wed, Jan 18

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Trump stands by controversial women's genital grabbing comment

0:56

Trump stands by controversial women's genital grabbing comment

16 mins ago

Minister answers question in sign language in Parliament first

2:42

Minister answers question in sign language in Parliament first

28 mins ago

Food prices soar 12.5% annually - largest increase since 1987

0:47

Food prices soar 12.5% annually - largest increase since 1987

2:35pm

Silver Ferns mates to face off in top of the table tussle

Silver Ferns mates to face off in top of the table tussle

2:30pm

Police asking for help after man appears with ‘unexplained’ injuries

Police asking for help after man appears with ‘unexplained’ injuries

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6