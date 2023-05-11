New Zealand
1News

Manslaughter charge after car mounts footpath, killing pedestrian

1:19pm

(Source: 1News)

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter over a crash last year in Palmerston North that killed a pedestrian.

Thomas David Martin, 59, was killed on Main St on October 14, when a car allegedly "clipped another vehicle, hit a traffic island and rolled onto the footpath", colliding with him.

An ambulance was called, but Martin died at the scene.

A passenger in the car was seriously injured, while the driver and front passenger received minor to moderate injuries.

An 18-year-old woman has now been charged with manslaughter over the crash.

She is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on May 16.

