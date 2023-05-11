Joelle King fight back not enough in World Championship semi-final

World number four Joelle King has fallen one step short of the PSA World Championships final in Chicago, USA.

King lost three games to one against defending champion Nour El Sherbini of Egpyt.

The 34-year-old paid for a slow start against El Sherbini, losing the first two games before rallying back in the third to keep her hopes of making the final alive.

However it wasn't enough, El Sherbini wrapping things up 11-8, 11-6, 6-11, 11-4 in 43 minutes.

The New Zealander was the only non-Egyptian to proceed into the women’s semi-finals.

King can take solace from that fact this was her best World Championships finish and she becomes the first Kiwi woman to reach the semi-finals of the tournament in 20 years.

In the final world number two Nouran Gohar will face El Sherbini.