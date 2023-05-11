Inside Parliament: Coalitions of chaos

Which political mudslinging line was so spicy it made Benedict Collins spit out his bhuja mix this week? Find out on this episode of Inside Parliament.

Read on and listen below.

This week, the team discuss the two new independent MPs Parliament gained in the last week - Meka Whaitiri and Elizabeth Kerekere. Kerekere resigned from the Greens after an investigation into her behaviour. It followed a message she accidentally sent to all Green MPs which appeared to call fellow Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick a "crybaby".

While the Labour vs Te Pāti Māori firestorm from last week died down (with Meka Whaitiri's defection), this week it was National vs Te Pāti Māori, with team blue ruling out working with Te Pāti Māori to form a possible government.

Today the Government announced it had found $4 billion down the back of the couch from its reprioritisations - next week heralds Budget Day, where we'll find out exactly what the Government plans to do with that extra dosh.

And of course - this week, we found out some fun facts about King Charles III in the House - such as that he likes eggs - care of ACT Party MP Nicole McKee.

