Politics
1News

Inside Parliament: Coalitions of chaos

4:30pm
Parliament and the Beehive.

Parliament and the Beehive. (Source: 1News)

Which political mudslinging line was so spicy it made Benedict Collins spit out his bhuja mix this week? Find out on this episode of Inside Parliament.

Read on and listen below.

This week, the team discuss the two new independent MPs Parliament gained in the last week - Meka Whaitiri and Elizabeth Kerekere. Kerekere resigned from the Greens after an investigation into her behaviour. It followed a message she accidentally sent to all Green MPs which appeared to call fellow Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick a "crybaby".

While the Labour vs Te Pāti Māori firestorm from last week died down (with Meka Whaitiri's defection), this week it was National vs Te Pāti Māori, with team blue ruling out working with Te Pāti Māori to form a possible government.

Today the Government announced it had found $4 billion down the back of the couch from its reprioritisations - next week heralds Budget Day, where we'll find out exactly what the Government plans to do with that extra dosh.

And of course - this week, we found out some fun facts about King Charles III in the House - such as that he likes eggs - care of ACT Party MP Nicole McKee.

You can listen to 1News Inside Parliament on your favourite podcast app.

New ZealandPoliticsOpinion and AnalysisInside Parliament

SHARE ME

More Stories

Gore District Council members call on Mayor Ben Bell to resign

Gore District Council members call on Mayor Ben Bell to resign

Bell, Gore's youngest ever mayor, won the mayoral chains with a razor-thin margin at October's local elections.

4:57pm

2:29

Minister answers question in sign language in Parliament first

Minister answers question in sign language in Parliament first

Priyanca Radhakrishnan has been learning the language since she took on the Disability Issues portfolio.

3:32pm

2:42

'A resignation letter': National on Govt's pre-Budget speech

'A resignation letter': National on Govt's pre-Budget speech

11:30am

Jessica Mutch McKay: Luxon finalises battle lines for election

Jessica Mutch McKay: Luxon finalises battle lines for election

5:00am

2:31

Health Minister said base salaries of nurses the same as Oz – are they?

Health Minister said base salaries of nurses the same as Oz – are they?

7:04pm

2:29

'Lazy dog-whistling racism': Greens on Nats' announcement

'Lazy dog-whistling racism': Greens on Nats' announcement

Wed, May 10

More Stories

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Strike's big prize was also won by one player who takes home $1 million.

Wed, Jan 18

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Latest

Popular

25 mins ago

From NZ clubs to arenas: DJ Wilkinson on soaring popularity

2:51

From NZ clubs to arenas: DJ Wilkinson on soaring popularity

38 mins ago

Lawyer reveals who could be liable for Abbey Caves tragedy

Lawyer reveals who could be liable for Abbey Caves tragedy

4:57pm

Gore District Council members call on Mayor Ben Bell to resign

2:29

Gore District Council members call on Mayor Ben Bell to resign

4:50pm

Joelle King fight back not enough in World Championship semi-final

Joelle King fight back not enough in World Championship semi-final

4:30pm

Inside Parliament: Coalitions of chaos

Inside Parliament: Coalitions of chaos

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6